Range Rover Electric teased as testing begins, promises V8-level performance

Jaguar Land Rover on Wednesday announced that it has started road testing the Range Rover Electric, which is one of the most awaited electric cars from the brand. The British luxury car manufacturer under Tata Motors claimed that the upcoming Range Rover Electric will come as the quietest and most refined Range Rover ever created. Besides revealing these details JLR has also teased the upcoming electric SUV digitally.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 13 Dec 2023, 10:15 AM
Range Rover Electric
Range Rover Electric promises to deliver performance comparable to a flagship Range Rover V8 and get class-leading all-terrain capability.
In the latest set of images, JLR has teased the upcoming Range Rover Electric officially, revealing a part of the pure electric SUV's front grille, rear profile, charging port, wheel hub and door handles. The teaser images hint the electric SUV will come with a clean design with minimal cuts and creases, possibly in an attempt to enhance the aerodynamic efficiency. Besides these, JLR has also claimed that the upcoming EV will come promising a performance comparable to a flagship Range Rover V8. Also, it claims to be capable of offering class-leading all-terrain technology alongside towing and wading that will surpass any other luxury electric SUV. Also, this SUV claims to come with a unique active road noise cancellation, sound design and level of cabin comfort.

Underpinning the upcoming Range Rover Electric will be Jaguar Land Rover’s flexible Modular Longitudinal Architecture (MLA). The Range Rover Electric SUV will have an 800-volt charging architecture that will allow the car for rapid charging. This EV architecture claims to make the SUV able to wade through up to 850 mm of water and support over-the-air (OTA) software updates.

The automaker has said that it has started testing the physical prototypes of the upcoming Range Rover Electric all around the world, from the cold of Sweden to the sweltering conditions of Dubai. JLR claimed to be rigorously testing and evaluating the robustness of the electric SUV's drive system, battery pack, and chassis integrity while also conducting vehicle dynamics tests for thermal derating. Speaking about opening the waiting list, JLR said that those who put their name on the list will be among the first to have the opportunity to place a pre-order.

Speaking about the upcoming luxury electric SUV, JLR's product engineering executive director Thomas Muller said the automaker is on target to create the quietest and most refined Range Rover ever created. “The magic ingredients that underpin the success of Range Rover remain unchanged: timeless, reductionist design, a serene cabin and go-anywhere capability – but now offered with zero tailpipe emissions. And as repeated throughout history, the Range Rover will continue to set the standard. The first of its type. An electric luxury SUV that can deliver on the Range Rover promise. A true global luxury product, as yet unseen in the industry," he added.

First Published Date: 13 Dec 2023, 10:15 AM IST
