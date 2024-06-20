HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto News Tata's Jaguar Land Rover To Bring Back Freelander Through Ev Joint Venture With China’s Chery

Tata's JLR to bring back Freelander via an EV joint venture with China’s Chery

By: PTI
| Updated on: 20 Jun 2024, 06:43 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Jaguar Land Rover will be licensing the Freelander brand to their joint venture with Chery Automobiles Company Ltd. to build electric vehicles based o
...
JLR EVs
Jaguar Land Rover will be licensing the Freelander brand to their joint venture with Chery to exclusively produce electric vehicles.
JLR EVs
Jaguar Land Rover will be licensing the Freelander brand to their joint venture with Chery to exclusively produce electric vehicles.

Tata Motors-owned Jaguar Land Rover on Wednesday said it has signed a letter of intent with its Chinese joint venture partner Chery to license the Freelander brand to their JV for development of electric vehicles in China.

Under the proposed new licensing agreement, CJLR -- a 50/50 joint venture of Jaguar Land Rover Ltd and Chery Automobile Company Ltd - - will pivot to produce an advanced portfolio of electric vehicles based on Chery's EV architecture, exclusively under the Freelander name, the company said in a statement.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Jaguar I-pace (HT Auto photo)
Jaguar I-Pace
BatteryCapacity Icon90 kWh Range Icon470.0
₹ 1.06 - 1.12 Cr
Compare
View Offers
Land Rover Range Rover (HT Auto photo)
Land Rover Range Rover
Engine Icon4395 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 2.39 - 4.17 Cr
Compare
View Offers
Land Rover Discovery (HT Auto photo)
Land Rover Discovery
Engine Icon2996.0 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹88.06 Lakhs - 1.20 Cr
Compare
View Offers
Bmw X7 (HT Auto photo)
BMW X7
Engine Icon2998 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 1.27 - 1.30 Cr
Compare
View Offers
Volvo Xc90 (HT Auto photo)
Volvo XC90
Engine Icon1969 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 1.01 Cr
Compare
Kia Ev9 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Kia EV9
BatteryCapacity Icon99.8 kWh Range Icon450 km
₹90 Lakhs - 1.20 Cr
View Details

JLR's Freelander brand was a Land Rover vehicle which was produced between 1997-2015. It was succeeded by the Discovery Sport in 2016.

"In reborn CJLR form, Freelander will offer a range of mainstream electric vehicles, initially sold in China through a distinct network but over time destined for global export," the statement said.

Also Read : JLR to locally assemble Range Rover SUVs in India. Here are the prices

The vehicles will be designed in collaboration with both Chery and JLR's creative teams to create a new positioning in the rapidly growing China mainstream New Energy Vehicle (NEV) market. The products will be built at CJLR's existing manufacturing facility in Changshu, it added.

Commenting on the development, JLR CEO Adrian Mardell said, "Today we are taking this important strategic step for JLR, one which underlines our ongoing commitment to China and complements our existing business in China."

He further said, "We believe that working together to develop new models of collaboration for the world's largest and fastest-growing electric vehicle market, combined with the appeal of the Freelander brand, promises a very exciting future for CJLR."

(Latest cars in India)

Chery Group Chairman Yin Tongyue said Chery and JLR are forging an innovative collaboration model that epitomises their growth path for the future. "The blend of Chery's advanced EV technology with the distinctive appeal of the Freelander brand will undoubtedly provide China and global consumers with a unique electric vehicle experience," Tongyue added.

The Freelander portfolio represents complementary growth, which is independent from both Chery's existing portfolio and JLR's modern luxury 'House of Brands', the statement said.

First Published Date: 20 Jun 2024, 06:43 AM IST
TAGS: electric car electric vehicle ev jaguar land rover discovery sport land rover tata motors

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.