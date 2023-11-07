Electric version of Royal Enfield Himalayan debuts at EICMA

Royal Enfield has showcased its first electric motorcycle at EICMA 2023.
It is called Himalayan Electric Testbed
It is important to note that the first electric motorcycle from Royal Enfield will not be an electric Himalayan
The testbed is being used for testing components such as battery pack, BMS, electric motor etc.
The battery pack has been designed in-house and it serves as structural element.
Royal Enfield says "the Electric Himalayan is not just a show piece, it is a laboratory."
The team has done extensive wind tunnel testing to improve efficiency and ride experience.
Just like the Himalayan 450, the testbed is also tested in Himalayas
Royal Enfield is using new materials such as Organic Flax Fibre composite bodywork.