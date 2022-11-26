HT Auto
Rolls-Royce Phantom for Saudi Arabia football players for win against Argentina

One of the biggest surprises at the ongoing FIFA World Cup was Saudi Arabia’s win over two-time world champions Argentina. Saudi Arabia won the match 2-1 against Argentina and this certainly shook the status quo for many. While a massive disappointment for fans of Argentina, Saudi Arabia has been revelling in the victory and it is surely paying off for the players. As per recent reports, each of the football players will receive a Rolls-Royce Phantom from the government for the historic feat.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 26 Nov 2022, 12:08 PM
Each player of the Saudi Arabia Football team will get a Rolls-Royce Phantom presented by Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud
UK-based Express reports that Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud will present each of the players with the Phantom himself when they return from Qatar. The victory saw the people of Saudi coming to the streets for celebrations, while Arab news suggest that the King announced a celebratory holiday in the country.

So just how much of a big deal is it for Saudi Arabia to win against Argentina? The latter is one of the strongest teams in the championship with both countries separated by 48 places in the world rankings. Argentina is also led by one of the biggest football players in history, Lionel Messi, and is a favourite among the football aficionados the world over. Prior to the win against Argentina, Saudi Arabia had only won three world cup games.

One of the most expensive cars in the world, the Rolls-Royce Phantom Series II uses a 6.75-litre V12 engine
The Rolls-Royce Phantom then, is just the perfect way to show the government’s appreciation for its players. The flagship offering from the marquee British brand is hailed as the epitome of luxury on wheels. The Phantom Series II was unveiled earlier this year. The car packs a 6.75-litre naturally-aspirated V12 engine that develops 555 bhp and 900 Nm of peak torque. The engine is paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission that sends power to the rear wheels. The Phantom VIII is quick despite its mammoth size and can sprint from 0-100 kmph in 5.1 seconds.

The Rolls-Royce Phantom comes with an adaptive suspension that aims to deliver the most comfortable ride while the cabin is covered in the best of leather, wood, and metal accents for an opulent feel. It also comes with a host of driver assistance systems. The Phantom is one of the most expensive cars in the world and prices in India are north of 8 crore (ex-showroom) before the customisation options kick in.

First Published Date: 26 Nov 2022, 12:08 PM IST
TAGS: saudi arabia football fifa world cup argentina rolls royce rolls royce phantom
