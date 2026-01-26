Renault Duster vs Tata Sierra: Specification comparison

The midsize SUV segment in India is booming with revivals. Tata Motors recently revived its long-dormant Sierra nameplate in the form of a new premium SUV, while Renault attempts to re-affirm its footing in a space it once helped define with the recent unveiling of the new-gen Duster. Here’s a closer look at how the two stack up against each other:

Powertrain and Performance

Buyers of the Tata Sierra can choose between a 1.5-litre Revotron naturally aspirated petrol, a sportier 1.5-litre TGDi Hyperion turbo-petrol producing 160 PS and 255 Nm, and a 1.5-litre Kryojet diesel delivering 118 PS with torque figures going up to 280 Nm. Transmission options span a 6-speed manual, a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic, and a 6-speed torque converter. This opens the Sierra up to a larger pool of customers, from efficiency-focused buyers to those seeking stronger performance.

The Renault Duster brings two engine options. The turbo-petrol TCe 160 engine develops 163 PS and 280 Nm, paired with a 6-speed wet-clutch DCT featuring an e-shifter. This will be offered alongside a strong hybrid E-Tech 160 engine that pairs a 1.8-litre GDI petrol engine with a 1.4 kWh battery and an 8-speed DHT transmission with two motors. While output figures for this powertrain have not yet been disclosed, Renault claims that up to 80 per cent of city driving can be done in pure electric mode. A TCe 100 petrol engine delivering 100 PS and 160 Nm is also offered with a six-speed manual transmission.

Category Tata Sierra Renault Duster Platform ARGOS (ICE & EV ready) RGMB (India-specific) Petrol Engines 1.5 NA, 1.5 TGDi 1.3 TCe turbo, TCe 100 Petrol Output Up to 160 PS / 255 Nm 163 PS / 280 Nm | 100 PS / 160 Nm Diesel Option 1.5 Kryojet - Hybrid Option - Strong hybrid E-Tech Gearboxes 6MT, 7DCT, 6AT 6DCT, 8DHT Ground Clearance 205 mm 212 mm Off-road Angles 26.5° / 23.1° / 31.6° 26.9° / — / 34.7° Boot Space Not disclosed 700 litres ADAS Level 2 (up to 22 features) ADAS (17 features) Airbags 6 standard 6 expected Infotainment 12.29-inch 10.1-inch Instrument Cluster 10.23-inch 10.25-inch

Platform, Dimensions, and Capability

Off-road capability remains a differentiator, with both SUVs offering strong approach and departure angles on paper

The Tata Sierra is built on the new ARGOS architecture, designed from to support both ICE and EV drivetrains. This platform underpins the Sierra’s off-road credentials, including a ground clearance of 205 mm, a 450 mm water-wading capability, and approach, ramp-over, and departure angles of 26.5 degrees, 23.1 degrees, and 31.6 degrees respectively. A 10.6-metre turning circle further reinforces its all-terrain readiness on paper.

The Duster is built on the new RGMB platform with 90 per cent parts unique to India. The SUV brings a ground clearance of 212 mm, an approach angle of 26.9 degrees, and a departure angle of 34.7 degrees. It also adds roof bars with a 50-kg load capacity. It offers a claimed boot space of 700 litres, which Renault says is around 80 litres more than its nearest rival.

Technology, Features, and Safety

Inside, the Tata Sierra features a tech-forward cabin with a large touchscreen infotainment system and a fully digital instrument cluster

The Sierra adopts a TiDAL 2.0 Ethernet-based electrical architecture, enabling high-speed data transfer, OTA updates, 5G connectivity, and centralised computing. Safety is addressed with six airbags as standard and Level-2 ADAS offering up to 22 functions on higher variants. The SUV comes equipped with a 12.29-inch infotainment and a 10.23-inch digital cockpit alongside amenities such as ambient lighting, a cooled glovebox, rear seats with 2-stage recline and 60:40 split, rear armrest with cupholders, thigh support extender, and two 65 W USB-C charging ports for the front row.

The Renault Duster’s cabin prioritises practicality, with features such as powered seats, ventilated front seats and a digital cockpit

The Duster brings features such as a six-way powered driver seat, front ventilated seats, a 360-degree camera, and an ADAS package with 17 functions, among those that are confirmed. The SUV also includes an in-built Google Assistant, an electric tailgate for added convenience and an electric sunroof.

