India-spec Renault Duster spied testing ahead of January 2026 unveil

The next-generation Renault Duster has been spotted testing on Indian roads once again, offering a clearer look at what the revived SUV could bring when it returns to the market early next year. Heavily camouflaged but visibly close to its final form, the test mule reveals several design and feature upgrades over the outgoing model.

At the front, the spied Duster gets slim headlights with eyebrow-shaped LED daytime running lights, in line with the global-spec model. While the grille remains covered, a camera module is clearly visible, pointing to the inclusion of a 360-degree camera system. The camouflaged front bumper features three horizontal air intake slits below the grille, along with a wide lower air dam flanked by fog lamps on both sides.

ADAS and panoramic sunroof likely for India-spec model

One of the more significant takeaways from the spy shots is the presence of a radar module mounted on the windscreen. This strongly suggests that the India-spec Duster will come equipped with an ADAS suite, which would make it the first Renault model in the country to offer advanced driver assistance features. A sunroof can also be seen on the test mule, and it is expected to be a panoramic unit.

Side profile highlights rugged design cues

From the side, the SUV retains a rugged stance, with pronounced body cladding around the wheel arches similar to the international version. The alloy wheels are still under camouflage, but the roof rails and camera modules integrated into the ORVMs are visible. The rear door handles are mounted on the C-pillar, lending the profile a cleaner, more contemporary look.

The new shots reveal new LED lighting signatures, ADAS hardware and rugged SUV proportions.

Connected LED taillamps spotted at the rear

At the rear, the test mule sports wraparound taillights, with the connected LED light bar likely concealed beneath the camouflage. Other visible elements include a roof-mounted spoiler, rear wiper, and reverse parking sensors, indicating a well-equipped tail section.

Petrol-only engine strategy expected

Under the hood, the upcoming Duster is expected to move away from diesel power in India. Instead, Renault is likely to offer petrol-only options, including the global-spec 1.0-litre petrol-LPG engine in select markets. Notably, the SUV could feature a 1.2-litre, three-cylinder TCe 130 mild-hybrid engine utilising a 48V system, producing 130 bhp and 230 Nm. This engine is also the only one globally paired with the Duster’s 4x4 system and comes exclusively with a six-speed manual gearbox.

India launch timeline and positioning

After a prolonged absence from the Indian lineup, the Renault Duster is set to make its comeback on Republic Day, January 26, 2026. It will be the first model launched in India under Renault’s International Game Plan 2027. While the new-generation Duster has already been on sale in global markets under the Dacia brand, the India-spec version is expected to feature market-specific updates in terms of design, features and powertrain strategy.

