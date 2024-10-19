Porsche uncovers the 2024 911 GT3 and GT3 Touring: A 25th anniversary milestone

Porsche has just unveiled the latest version of the 911 GT3 , marking 25 years of the model's legacy. The 911 brand is well-known for offering track-worthy performance along with everyday drivability. This new 2024 model introduces new levels of customisation, better aerodynamics, added light-weighting techniques and a more sophisticated powertrain. The standard equipment on the car gets added features too.

The 2024 911 GT3 combines lightweight construction and advanced aerodynamics for enhanced handling. It also comes with an improved suspension and an o

2024 911 GT3: Aerodynamics and added style points

The all-new 911 GT3 features sharper looks at the front and rear with improved aerodynamics. The front diffuser and underbody fins have been readjusted to improve the exterior airflow and add to the overall downforce exerted on the car. The Matrix LEDs of the headlamp have been redesigned and get the option of a white accent ring too.

At the back, the diffuser, air inlets and rear lid have been redesigned. The spoiler also gets a modified lip alongside the new angled side plates.

On the new 911 GT3, the front ball joint of the lower trailing arm has been set lower on the front axle to facilitate the anti-dive or reduced pitching tech developed by Porsche engineers.

2024 911 GT3: Interiors and technology

As standard, the cockpit of the 911 GT3 gets twin-bucket seating and dark interiors. It gets a rotary ignition switch and optional roll-over bars as well. The digital instrument cluster at the centre provides clear information to the driver. There is also an optional ‘Track Screen’ mode that reduces distractions, showing only critical data like tyre pressure, oil temperature and shift timing. The tachometer, with its 9,000 rpm limit features a shift indicator to optimise gear changes during high-performance driving. The display also gets customisation options with a rotatable tachometer so that the 9,000 rpm is positioned at 12 o'clock.

The car gets optional lightweight sports bucket seats, featuring CFRP shells and a folding mechanism for easier access to the optional rear seats. The seats come with an integrated thorax airbag, offering protection during high-speed driving. These also get a three-stage heating option, a removable headrest padding. Optionally, Adaptive Sports Seats Plus with electric 18-way adjustment are also available for users.

2024 911 GT3: Improved performance

The new car gets the same old naturally aspirated 4.0-litre flat-six engine, making 503 bhp and 450 Nm of torque. It incorporates new exhaust control systems including dual particulate filters and four catalytic converters, making the car compliant with stricter emissions standards while maintaining the traditional GT3 sound profile.

Power to the wheel is channelled through either a 7-speed PDK or a 6-speed manual transmission, both featuring a final drive ratio that is 8 per cent shorter than in the outgoing model. This enables the GT3 to achieve a 0-100 km/h run in a mere 3.4 seconds with the PDK (manual: 3.9 seconds), and a top speed of 313 km/h with the manual or 311 km/h with the PDK transmission.

The engine cylinder heads have been re-engineered for better airflow, while sharper camshafts, borrowed from the GT3 RS, give the engine better performance at higher revs. The individual throttle valves now get improved flow and oil cooling has also been enhanced to achieve a power-to-weight ratio of 3.8 kg/kW in its lightest configuration.

2024 911 GT3: Went on a diet

A crucial element of the new 911 GT3’s agility is its extensive lightweight design strategy. The car’s unsprung mass is reduced by 1.5 kg through the use of lightweight aluminium wheels, with an additional weight saving of 9 kg available through optional magnesium wheels which are a part of the Weissach or Leichtbau packages. The light-weighting extends to a 40 Ah lithium-ion battery, which contributes an additional 4 kg reduction over the previous model's setup.

Furthermore, weight savings come from the car's carbon-fibre-reinforced plastic (CFRP) components, which are available in several configurations. The Weissach package, specifically designed for circuit use, includes a CFRP anti-roll bar, coupling rods and rear shear panel, all of which improve rigidity while reducing weight. All-in-all, the lightest configuration of the new GT3 weighs just 1,420 kg, a key factor in its superior handling characteristics.

The cabin offers a dark, high-quality leather interior and a classic sporty ambience.

2024 911 GT3: Improved dynamics

The 2024 911 GT3 benefits from advanced suspension tuning, including optimised damper settings that improve the car’s stability over bumps and curbs. The anti-dive system minimises forward pitching during heavy braking, ensuring a balanced downforce distribution between the front and rear axles even under high-speed deceleration.

2024 911 GT3: Touring package

For touring enthusiasts, Porsche offers the 911 GT3 with the Touring package alongside the 911 GT3. This variant loses the rear wing and rather comes with an extendable spoiler with a tear-off edge. The interior is finished with high-quality leather, providing a sporty look. There's also a ‘911 GT3 Touring’ badge given at the back lid grille of this variant.

In a first for the GT3, a rear seat option is available in the Touring package. Porsche also offers the Leichtbau package for this variant, which includes CFRP stabilizers, lightweight magnesium wheels and reduced-weight door panels for a performance edge without compromising the timeless 911 aesthetic.

