McLaren claims the GTS is world's most practical supercar
The GTS comes essentially as a revamped version of the McLaren GT
It comes with 10 kg reduced weight, weighing at 1,520 kg thanks to design updates
The supercar gets a recycled carbon fibre roof along with a rear upper structure
Usage of titanium lug nuts on the forged alloy wheels help in 35% weight reduction for the supercar, helping in enhancing performance
Thanks to the reduced weight, the supercar comes twice faster than the GT
It can reach 0-96 kmph in 3.1 seconds and 0-200 kmph in 8.9 seconds
The McLaren GT supercar is capable of running at a top speed of 326 kmph
It gets carbon ceramic brakes and adaptive dampers as standard equipment