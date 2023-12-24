McLaren GTS comes as the latest supercar in the block

Published Dec 24, 2023

McLaren claims the GTS is world's most practical supercar

The GTS comes essentially as a revamped version of the McLaren GT

It comes with 10 kg reduced weight, weighing at 1,520 kg thanks to design updates

The supercar gets a recycled carbon fibre roof along with a rear upper structure

Usage of titanium lug nuts on the forged alloy wheels help in 35% weight reduction for the supercar, helping in enhancing performance

Thanks to the reduced weight, the supercar comes twice faster than the GT

It can reach 0-96 kmph in 3.1 seconds and 0-200 kmph in 8.9 seconds

The McLaren GT supercar is capable of running at a top speed of 326 kmph

It gets carbon ceramic brakes and adaptive dampers as standard equipment
