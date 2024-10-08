HT Auto
Zuckerberg's Unique Porsche Cayenne Minivan Conversion For His Wife Priscilla Leaves Followers In Awe

Zuckerberg's unique Porsche Cayenne minivan conversion for wife stuns followers

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 08 Oct 2024, 11:58 AM
On Instagram, Mark Zuckerberg revealed a custom minivan conversion of a Porsche Cayenne for his wife, featuring three rows of seating and powered slid
The couple posted multiple images over their social media account with the couple car set in a bespoke grey colour. (Instagram- @zuck)
The couple posted multiple images over their social media account with the couple car set in a bespoke grey colour.

Mark Zuckerberg, Founder of Meta Platforms, recently posted a sick minivan conversion of a Porsche Cayenne GT Turbo for his wife Priscilla Chan on his Instagram account. The coupe-SUV was converted to a lengthy soccer mom car by the famous modification shop ‘West Coast Customs’, a brand that popularly hosted the TV show ‘Inside West Coast Customs’.

The multi-billionaire casually also mentions throwing in a manual transmission Porsche GT3, to go with the other car making them a ‘his and hers’ combination. The custom minivan can be seen having three rows of seating, the second row gets captain seats whereas the seating capacity of the third row is still unclear. The minivan also featured electronically-powered sliding doors at the rear. Mark also mentioned the project being ‘a new side quest’ in the post caption and extended his thanks to Porsche and West Coast Customs tagging both in the post.

The comments on the post are just as fun to read as the post itself. Priscilla wrote “They put in a boost mode. For when I’m late for drop off???" The German manufacturer Porsche added a comment worded “When we say 5-seater sports car — @zuck says ✨more✨". West Coast Customs replied to the post saying “Happy to be a part of history on this! Stay tuned for what’s next 🔥🔥".

Watch: First Look: Porsche Cayenne Coupe

Also Read : Actor Ajith Kumar buys swanky new Porsche 911 GT3 RS, worth over 3.5 crore

Engine and specifications

The Cayenne Turbo GT gets a 4,000 cc, V8 twin-turbo engine making 631 bhp at 6,000 rpm and 850 Nm at 2,300 to 4,500 rpm. The engine revs to a maximum of 6,800 rpm and it comes mated to an 8-speed Tiptronic S transmission. It accelerates from 0-100 in just 3.3 seconds and a 300 kmph top speed.

First Published Date: 08 Oct 2024, 11:58 AM IST
