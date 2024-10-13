Porsche Taycan sales slump drastically, Cayenne and Macan save the day

Porsche Taycan sales slumped drastically amid the declining demand for electric vehicles globally. The four-door pure electric sedan has registered a 50 per cent sales decline to just 14,000 units globally between January and September this year. In the US market alone, deliveries of the EV dropped by 35 per cent, revealed the German auto major. Also, the company has stated that deliveries in the first nine months of 2024 for Porche Taycan were half that of the corresponding period in 2023.

On the other hand, SUVs like Cayenne and Macan have registered double-digit growths during the same period this year. While the Porsche Cayenne has delivered 77,686 units registering a 21 per cent year-on-year growth compared to the same period a year ago, the Porsche Macan delivered 55,000 units registering a 20 per cent growth compared to the number it recorded in the first nine months of 2023.

China sales collapse hit big

Sales drop in the Chinese market hit Porsche big time. China is considered one of the key markets for the global car manufacturers. Also, the electric vehicle market in China is the biggest in the world. This has made the country a major lucrative market for automakers including Porsche. However, over the last couple of years, the withdrawal of government incentives and the rising cost of ownership have been fuelling the downfall of electric vehicles in China, which is in sync with the global market.

Porsche’s global output between January and September this year has dropped by seven per cent to 226,026 units from 242,722 units recorded in the same period a year ago. Demand slowdown in China played a crucial role in this. In the North American market, Porsche's sales dropped by five per cent to 61,471 units, while in the European market, the automaker has witnessed one per cent sales surge to just 43,280 units.

