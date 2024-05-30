HT Auto
Porsche 911 Carrera & Carrera 4 GTS launched in India. Here's how much they cost

By: HT Auto Desk
30 May 2024, 11:48 AM
Porsche India on Thursday announced the start of bookings for the new 911 Carrera and 911 Carrera 4 GTS following the global premiere of these two models. The German high-performance car manufacturer under the Volkswagen Group has announced the pricing of the new Porsche 911 Carrera and 911 Carrera 4 GTS as well. The new Porsche 911 Carrera comes available at a starting price of 19,899,000 (ex-showroom), while the new Porsche 911 Carrera 4 GTS's pricing starts from 27,542,000 (ex-showroom).

The automaker has stated that deliveries of the new 911 Carrera and 911 Carrera 4 GTS in India are expected to commence from the end of this year. However, the automaker didn't specify any date or month.

Also Read : Pain for Porsche in world's largest EV market. Breaking down a torrid tale

The automaker has added a hybrid powertrain to the all-new Porsche 911 Carrera GTS. It gets energy from a 3.6-litre flat-six engine that comes paired with two electric motors. This hybrid powertrain setup makes the car the first-ever road-legal 911 with an electrified mechanism. The new Porsche 911 Carrera GTS churns out 533 bhp peak power and 610 Nm of maximum torque. The automaker claims that the boxer engine alone generates around 480 bhp with 570 Nm of maximum torque, while the electric motors draw energy from a high-voltage battery pack for a more dynamic power generation. It can run at a top speed of 312 kmph and is capable of accelerating 0-100 kmph in three seconds.

The Porsche 911 Carrera, on the other hand, comes powered by a 3.0-litre flat-six boxer engine paired with twin turbochargers. This engine is capable of pumping out 392 bhp of peak power and 450 Nm of maximum torque. The sports coupe is capable of accelerating 0-100 kmph in 4.1 seconds, which can be reduced to 3.9 seconds with the optional Sports Chrono package. The sportscar can run at a top speed of 294 kmph.

