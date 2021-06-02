Porsche reportedly planning a baby Taycan

Porsche reportedly planning a baby Taycan1 min read . 02:08 PM IST
- Porsche's baby Taycan would share platform, battery components with upcoming Macan EV.
Porsche has grabbed many auto enthusiasts attention with its Taycan electric model. Now, the German high-performance luxury carmaker is reportedly working on a smaller Taycan EV.
(Also Read: Porsche Taycan EVs being probed by US safety agency for power loss issue: Report)