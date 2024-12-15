Porsche Taycan EV recalled in India over defective battery module

The Porsche Taycan is one of the most interesting electric luxury cars in India. Porsche India has issued a voluntary recall for the Taycan EV in the country. More than 176 units of the Porsche Taycan electric sedan have been recalled by the German performance car manufacturer owing to a possible defect in the battery cell or the module.

The Porsche Taycan EVs manufactured between October 21, 2019, and March 4, 2024, are the possibly affected electric cars that have been recalled by the auto company. Porsche has discovered that the Taycan EVs produced in the aforementioned period could possess a defective battery module supplier system. This defect could result in a short circuit within the battery module and could also cause the electric vehicle to catch fire post-thermal throttling.

Also check these Vehicles Find more Cars Porsche Taycan 93.4 kwh 93.4 kwh 302 km 302 km ₹ 1.50 - 2.29 Crore Compare View Offers Porsche Macan EV 100 kWh 100 kWh 641 km 641 km ₹ 1.22 - 1.65 Cr Compare View Offers Porsche 911 3996 cc 3996 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 1.80 - 4.26 Cr Compare View Offers Porsche 718 3995 cc 3995 cc Petrol Petrol ₹85.46 Lakhs - 1.64 Cr Compare View Offers Porsche Panamera 3996 cc 3996 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 1.44 - 2.43 Cr Compare View Offers Porsche Macan 2995 cc 2995 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 69.98 - 84.04 Lakhs Compare View Offers

Also Read : Upcoming cars in India

The latest recall for the Porsche Taycan EV comes as part of a greater recall for the electric car spanning global markets. Globally, more than 27,500 units of the Porsche Taycan EVs have been recalled in October, which were built between the aforementioned period. The recall was issued in the international market in October 2024. The recall was issued alongside the sister brand' Audi's recall covering the Audi e-tron GT and Audi RS e-tron GT models, which were produced from 2022 through 2024. The Audi electric cars have been recalled owing to a battery issue, which could result in a fire incident.

Porche Taycan EV: Not the first recall

This is not the first time, the Porsche Taycan EV has faced a hiccup. Previously, in June this year, the carmaker recalled every single Taycan globally owing to a potential brake failure. The automaker informed that affected Taycan EVs would display a warning light on the dashboard. The carmaker did not disclose the precise number of Taycan EVs affected by the recall at that time but the recall affected more than 150,000 units of the EV worldwide. The automaker stated that there was an issue concerning the front brake hoses, with a small number of Taycan EVs developing cracks that could cause brake fluid to leak out, thereby reducing brake pressure and the effectiveness of the system.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India, Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

First Published Date: