Porsche Macan petrol variants discontinued in India, last stocks available with dealers

By: Sameer Fayaz Contractor
| Updated on: 18 Apr 2025, 16:32 PM
  • While you won’t be able to place an order for a new Macan S or GTS, HT Auto understands that the last stocks are still available with select dealers.
Porsche Macan GTS
The Porsche Macan GTS was powered by a 2.9-litre V6 turbo petrol engine with 434 bhp and cost ₹1.53 crore (ex-showroom)
Porsche has pulled the plug on the petrol variants of the Macan SUV in India. The Porsche Macan S and GTS have now been discontinued and have been delisted from the brand’s website in the Indian market. While you won’t be able to place an order for a new Macan S or GTS, HT Auto understands that the last stocks are still available with select dealers.

Porsche Macan S & GTS Discontinued

Porsche began discontinuing the petrol-powered Macan globally in April last year, and the model will be out of all markets by 2026. With no new allocations for India, the automaker only has the entry-level Porsche Macan on sale, powered by the 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine tuned for 261 bhp and 400 Nm of peak torque, priced at 96.05 lakh (ex-showroom).

Also Read : New Porsches to get updated infotainment. Will get Alexa and other app integration

Porsche Macan S
The Porsche Macan S also used the 2.9-litre turbocharged V6 engine tuned for 375 bhp and was priced at 1.45 crore (ex-showroom)
Both the Porsche Macan S and GTS were powered by the 2.9-litre V6 turbo petrol engine tuned for 375 bhp and 520 Nn of peak torque on the S, and 434 bhp and 550 Nm on the GTS. The Macan S was priced at 1.45 crore, while the Macan GTS set you back by 1.53 crore (ex-showroom).

This leaves the new Macan Electric as the brand’s entry-level SUV with powerful variants. Customers can choose between the Macan Electric, Macan 4S Electric, and Macan Turbo Electric with prices starting at 1.21 crore and going up to 1.69 crore (ex-showroom).

Porsche 911, Cayenne, Panamera & Taycan Prices

Porsche recently increased prices across its cars in India. The Porsche 911 is now pricier by 9 lakh to 12 lakh, depending on the variant. The 911 Carrera range is priced between 2.11 crore and 2.84 crore. The Porsche Cayenne and Cayenne Coupe are now more expensive by 5-10 lakh, depending on the variant. Prices range between 1.47 crore and 2.10 crore. The Panamera and Panamera GTS are more expensive by 10-16 lakh, and is priced at 1.80 crore and 2.50 crore, respectively. Lastly, the all-electric Taycan is priced from 1.70 crore to 2.70 crore, and is now more expensive by up to 16 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 18 Apr 2025, 16:32 PM IST

