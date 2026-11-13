Porsche CEO isn't a fan of Tesla Roadster's flying car stunt

Porsche CEO Michael Leiters is not a fan of the flying car stunt performed by the new-generation Tesla 's Roadster. On October 15, both Tesla and Porsche unveiled their respective halo cars, namely the Roadster and Mission S concept. Tesla put on a spectacular show featuring the Roadster performing an airborne flip. This created quite an awe among the auto industry stakeholders and enthusiasts. However, Porsche CEO seems unamused by this.

Leiters reportedly took a subtle jab at Tesla's presentation. He reportedly said that Porsche wants to completely steer clear of any kind of effects and shows. Instead, the German sports car manufacturer under the Volkswagen AG wants to demonstrate tangible technological innovation. According to Bloomberg, he also pointed out that the Tesla Roadster and Porsche Mission S concept target different sets of customers, suggesting that the latter isn't particularly interested in competing with Tesla.

How Tesla Roadster and Porsche Mission S are different?

Despite the hype, the Tesla Roadster and Porsche Mission S concept are different from each other. While Tesla is selling the dream of a rocket-assisted electric hypercar with the Roadster, Porsche Mission S is a mid-engined sports car positioned above the Porsche 911. Porsche Mission S would be considerably higher priced than Tesla Roadster, if it gets the green light for production. Porsche has not revealed the engine details of the Mission S yet, but it is likely to get an eight-cylinder powertrain, be it a V8 or a flat-eight.

How Tesla Roadster grabbed all the attention?

The next-generation Tesla Roadster remained a much awaited model, which finally broke cover almost nine years after showing the prototype in 2017. The October presentation of the EV featured the car driving up a curved ramp before launching into the air, performing a midair rotation, and landing on its wheels. The stunt relied on compressed-air thrusters developed with help from SpaceX.

No wonder, this was an attention-grabbing way to introduce a new sports car, but Tesla still has a lot to prove. The electric car manufactuer has outlined several versions, including a Performance model with suction fans and a Thrust variant featuring rear-mounted cold-gas thrusters. Tesla claims the latter can accelerate from 0-96 kmph in less than 0.9 seconds. There's also a single-seat Rocket version with thrusters all around, although that configuration won't be road-legal.

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