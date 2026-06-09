Planning to buy Tata Nexon? Top 5 facts you must know before spending your money

Tata Motors has tasted great success with the Tata Nexon , since the very beginning of the sub-compact SUV's journey in the country. The SUV has been in business since September 2017. Nexon is one of the few cars in the Indian passenger vehicle market that is available with a wide range of powertrain choices. Also, it is one of the first cars in the country that promised a five-star global standard safety rating.

Tata Nexon is one of the bestselling sub-compact SUVs in Indian market, popular since its inception in the country.

The Tata Nexon’s massive popularity in India stems from its uncompromised blend of safety, striking design, and high-value proposition. Also, it has revolutionised the compact SUV segment by offering something for every type of buyer.

If you are planning to buy the Tata Nexon, here are the five key facts that you must know before spending your money on it.

Robust safety promised

The Tata Nexon made automotive history by becoming the first entirely made-in-India vehicle to receive a five-star adult safety rating from Global NCAP, which the latest iteration of the SUV continues with. The strong build quality, wide range of advanced technology-aided safety features, not only ensures the occupants are safe inside the car, but also instils confidence in the driver. In a nutshell, the Nexon has been known as a great safe family car.

Wide range of powertrains

Tata Nexon is one of the few cars in India that is available with a wide range of powertrain choices. The SUV is available with petrol, diesel, petrol-CNG, and electric powertrain options. This allows a wider range of consumers to pick from the palette. The petrol engine is known for being a powerful one, while the diesel lovers can pick the diesel version known for its punchy torque and incredible fuel economy, which ranges upwards of 20-24 kmpl, as Tata claims. The Tata Nexon EV too is known for its well-capable performance.

Upmarket cabin experience

Tata Nexon, like other models from the brand, has been known for offering an upmarket vibe inside the cabin, thanks to the availability of a wide range of advanced technology-aided premium features. Some of the key features onboard the SUV include a large touchscreen infotainment system, a full digital display on the instrument cluster, an immersive Harman audio system, ventilated seats, a 360-degree camera on higher variants, etc.

Fit-finish, after-sales support remains a concern

This is not exclusive to the Tata Nexon, but a concern across models of the brand. Several Tata car owners have pointed out the lack of quality fit and finish in their specific Tata cars, which may not be widespread, but you should be aware of. Also, in many cases, the after-sales support of Tata Motors has also been pointed out by the customers in a negative light.

Value for money

Tata Nexon is known as a value for money. The SUV comes, bridging the gap between the affordable hatchbacks and premium SUVs. A customer who is seeking to upgrade from a hatchback to an SUV, but does not want to spend a hefty amount for a premium one, can always think of the Nexon, which brings a strong road presence and value through its overall packaging.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

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