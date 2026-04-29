Planning to buy the 2026 Yezdi Scrambler? 5 facts you must know before spending your money

Classic Legends launched the 2026 Yezdi Scrambler in India just a few days ago. The updated version of the Yezdi Scrambler was launched in India with a plethora of changes, including a revised design, refreshed feature list and a reworked engine. The motorcycle has received everything - from cosmetic enhancements to mechanical revisions. In a nutshell, the 2026 Yezdi Scrambler comes significantly updated compared to the previous iteration.

Classic Legends has launched the 2026 Yezdi Scrambler in India with a host of updates, including revised design, refreshed feature list and a reworked engine.

If you have been planning to buy the updated version of the Yezdi Scrambler, here is a quick look at the key facts.

2026 Yezdi Scrambler: Price

The 2026 Yezdi Scrambler is available in four colour options and priced between ₹199,950 and ₹208,950 (ex-showroom). The four colour options of the new Yezdi Scrambler are Legacy Black, OG Yellow, Rogue Red, and Rally Blue.

2026 Yezdi Scrambler: Revised engine

Powering the 2026 Yezdi Scrambler is a reworked 334 cc, liquid-cooled engine. Mated to a six-speed gearbox, this engine is optimised to offer refined performance and improved thermal efficiency. The engine produces 29.5 bhp peak power and 30 Nm of peak torque. Yezdi also claims that the updates will result in a fuel efficiency of more than 30 kmpl.

2026 Yezdi Scrambler: Revised styling

The 2026 Yezdi Scrambler has retained its rugged stance but now comes with several notable changes. The motorcycle now gets a redesigned fuel tank, a new radiator cowl, and revised side panels with a prominent number plate. The seat has been updated with a ribbed pattern, enhancing its retro theme further. A significant change is the switch to a single exhaust muffler, replacing the twin exhaust muffler setup seen on the previous version. This has resulted in weight reduction.

2026 Yezdi Scrambler: Updated feature list

The 2026 Yezdi Scrambler comes equipped with more features, like a traction control system and three ride modes. Other features include an LED headlamp, LED taillight, LED turn indicators, a fully digital instrument cluster, switchable dual-channel ABS, Type-A and Type-C USB charging ports, etc.

2026 Yezdi Scrambler: Brake, suspension, wheels

The 2026 Yezdi Scrambler runs on 19-inch front and 17-inch rear spoke wheels. For suspension duty, it uses telescopic front forks and gas-charged twin rear shock absorbers with preload adjustability. Braking duty is performed by a 320 mm front disc and a 240 mm rear disc paired with dual-channel ABS.

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