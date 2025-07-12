5 reasons to buy the TVS iQube ST & 3 reasons why you shouldn’t

The TVS iQube ST has been the long-awaited variant in the lineup, and packs more features, a bigger battery and more range
Here are 5 reasons you should get the TVS iQube ST & 3 reasons why you should not
1. The TVS iQube ST packs a bigger battery, which gives you a real-world range of over 100 km
2. Fewer charging cycles ensure better battery life and less range anxiety for a more peaceful ownership experience
3. The torque-friendly motor offers plenty of performance to keep up with traffic. A higher 78 kmph top speed makes it highway-friendly too
4. The feature stack is decent & the joystick-enabled display offers ride analysis, navigation, TPMS, and an accurate range prediction
5. The no-nonsense approach of the iQube ST is ideal for those looking at a reliable e-scooter that can cover more distance between charge cycles
1. The iQube ST feels dated given the newer competition. The design lacks appeal and plays a bit too safe, even for the conservative family buyer
2. The ride quality is uneven and feels wooden on broken roads, which makes it a rather unpleasant experience for the rider and pillion
3. Priced at ₹1.59 lakh (ex-showroom), the iQube ST commands a significant premium for the features on offer