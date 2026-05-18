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Planning to buy the 2026 Tata Punch? 5 things to know before spending your money

By: Ayush Chakraborty
| Updated on: 18 May 2026, 17:47 pm
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  • The 2026 Tata Punch facelift comes with a new turbo-petrol engine, updated cabin, and expanded feature list.

For 2026, the Tata Punch comes with a new turbo petrol engine, feature additions and cosmetic upgrades as well.
For 2026, the Tata Punch comes with a new turbo petrol engine, feature additions and cosmetic upgrades as well.
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The facelifted Tata Punch arrives as the biggest update yet for Tata Motors’ smallest SUV. Beyond cosmetic tweaks, the 2026 model introduces a redesigned cabin, a much longer feature list, and, for the first time, a turbo-petrol engine. Here are five things worth knowing before putting your money down.

1. Refreshed design

2026 Tata Punch facelift
2026 Tata Punch facelift rear profile
2026 Tata Punch facelift
2026 Tata Punch facelift rear profile

The facelift brings a redesigned front fascia with repositioned headlamps featuring updated lighting signatures, while the bumper adopts a sharper look.

At the rear, the SUV now gets connected LED tail lamps joined by a full-width light bar. The refreshed alloy wheel designs also help differentiate the facelift from the earlier model, even though the side profile itself remains largely unchanged.

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2. More premium interiors

2026 Tata Punch facelift
The cabin gets a refreshed feel with a new two-spoke steering wheel, larger touchscreen infotainment system and an all-digital driver’s display.
2026 Tata Punch facelift
The cabin gets a refreshed feel with a new two-spoke steering wheel, larger touchscreen infotainment system and an all-digital driver’s display.

The Punch facelift adopts a new dashboard layout inspired by the Punch EV and replaces the earlier 7-inch touchscreen infotainment with a larger 10.25-inch unit featuring wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The driver also gets a 7-inch fully digital instrument cluster and a new two-spoke steering wheel. The cabin still uses a dual-tone black-and-white theme, but the redesigned air vents and surfacing feel more modern than before.

The list of amenities has been expanded to include a voice-assisted sunroof, ambient lighting, wireless charging, rain-sensing wipers, automatic climate control, and an air purifier. Higher variants also get a 360-degree camera and blind spot display functionality integrated into the infotainment system.

3. More engine options

2026 Tata Punch
The 2026 Punch gets a new 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine producing 118 bhp and 170 Nm of torque
2026 Tata Punch
The 2026 Punch gets a new 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine producing 118 bhp and 170 Nm of torque

The standard naturally aspirated engine continues unchanged, producing 88 hp and 115 Nm. It remains suitable for daily commuting. However, the new turbo-petrol unit develops 118 hp and 170 Nm, bringing more performance to the table.

For buyers who frequently drive on highways or want quicker overtakes and stronger acceleration, the turbo variant could feel like a meaningful upgrade over the standard NA variants. At the same time, buyers prioritising lower running costs may still find the CNG option more sensible.

4. Safety suite

The SUV continues with a 5-star Bharat NCAP safety rating. Depending on variant, buyers also get features such as electronic stability control, traction control, hill hold assist, six airbags, ABS with EBD, and blind spot monitoring.

The addition of the 360-degree camera on higher variants should also make driving and parking in urban environments easier, especially for less experienced drivers.

Also Read : 2026 Honda City spied at dealership ahead of May 22 launch

5. Broader price range

The new Punch comes with some pretty decent off-road angles.
The new Punch comes with some pretty decent off-road angles.

The 2026 Tata Punch with the naturally aspirated petrol engine with the 5-speed manual gearbox starts at 5.64 lakh, while the AMT-equipped variants are priced from 7.59 lakh. The new iTurbo lineup starts at 8.34 lakh (ex-showroom), exclusively mated to a 6-speed torque converter. The CNG lineup starts from 6.74 lakh for the manual gearbox and 8.59 lakh for the AMT variants.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 18 May 2026, 17:40 pm IST
TAGS: buyer guide

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