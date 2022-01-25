HT Auto
Ola electric car design concept looks inspired by Nissan Leaf: Key facts to know

Ola electric car is expected to be built in a new FutureFactory and is likely to launch in 2023.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 25 Jan 2022, 03:57 PM
Ola electric car design concept hints at a battery electric hatchback. (Image: Twitter/Bhavish Aggarwal)
After grabbing the eyeballs of the world with its S1 and S1 Pro electric scooters, Ola Electric is now all set to bring its next electric vehicle, this time in form of a car. Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal has teased the upcoming Ola electric car on his Twitter account on Tuesday giving us an idea how the much-talked EV would look like.

Here are some key facts about the upcoming Ola electric car that we know so far.

A possible hatchback

Electric hatchbacks are potentially the most affordable and practical EVs. The Ola electric car design concept previews an electric hatchback that looks like it has taken inspiration from Nissan Leaf EV. It could come with five doors and would get plenty of glass panels giving a spacious vibe inside the cabin despite the compactness.

A small Tesla wannabe

EV giant Tesla is reportedly working on a small electric hatchback that would be the most affordable car from the US brand replacing Tesla Model 3. Numerous renderings of the Tesla small hatchback have surfaced on the internet. The Ola electric car design concept too looks in line with that. It appears that Tesla Ola Electric designers took influence from Tesla as well.

Clean sheet design

As Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal has teased the design concept online, the production car would come with a clean sheet design at the side profile with a minimalist approach. The design concept doesn't show any door handles. The production model however would come in a more civilized manner. The sleek LED taillights in form of a strip are visible.

A compact yet spacious cabin

Expect the upcoming Ola electric car to come with a compact cabin. While the teaser image doesn't show the cabin, a tab-like centre touchscreen infotainment system can be figured out. Also, it is expected to get sporty seats. The 360-degree glass panel would offer a spacious vibe to the occupants.

Sporty wheels

The Ola electric car is expected to come with sporty alloy wheels. The design concept shows wheels with a plate-like appearance instead of conventional spokes. It also shows yellow-coloured brake callipers in both front and rear wheels.

To be built in new FutureFactory

The current Ola FutureFactory is meant for making electric two-wheelers. An Ola Electric official has confirmed to HT Auto that the upcoming electric car will be built in a new FutureFactory. Ola is currently working on the design of the upcoming electric vehicle.

First Published Date: 25 Jan 2022, 02:58 PM IST
TAGS: Ola Ola electric car Ola car electric cars electric vehicles ev electric mobility
