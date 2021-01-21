Nissan's e-NV200 Winter Camper concept is ideal for frosty expeditions

Nissan has unveiled its all-electric e-NV200 Winter Camper concept van meant for expeditions in frosty, snow-laden areas. The concept is ideal for exploring the outdoors at the time of the year when winter exhilaration is at its peak.

Equipped to tackle tough terrains, the all-electric camper-concept comes with a host of driving and lifestyle features. "Imbued with the essence of adventure and thrilling electrified power, the Nissan e-NV200 Winter Camper concept van is an optimistic expression of the future of zero-emissions mobility," said Dmitry Busurkin,Corporate Sales & LCV General Manager, Nissan Europe.

There is an on-board 220V power pack that can be recharged with roof-fitted solar panels. Nissan's intelligent electric powertrain technology provides instant torque and acceleration, in a blend of power and range. B-mode and Eco-mode features help in enhanced regenerative braking and more efficient power consumption respectively.

Inside the Nissan Winter Camper concept

A regular Nissan e-NV200 Evalia has been treated to a series of tuning upgrades. It features premium off-road tyres and increased ride height to provide optimum traction and ground clearance in mud or snow. The 5400-Lumens twin-spotlights mounted to a reinforced steel bar at the front of the vehicle make sure there is maximum visibility at the night times.

The Nissan Camper Technology Luxury Kit is separately available for the standard e-NV200 van and e-NV200 Evalia, offering a comprehensive suite of accessories in order to maximising comfort when in the wild. The accessories include front and rear mudguards, door-entry guards, side bars and rubber mats.

Integrated functioning inside the van includes kitchen, refrigerator, folding beds and insulated glasses, make it easier to live outside without compromising on comfort.