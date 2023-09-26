Nissan Micra gets a massive makeover in electric concept avatar

Nissan has showcased a concept electric car based on the Micra
Micra-based Concept 20-23 was showcased to commemorate 20th anniversary of Nissan's design centre in UK
The Micra EV concept, which is likely to go into production in 2025, comes with scissor doors
It has been designed and developed at the Nissan Design Europe studio in London
It bears the 20-23 marking on it as a mark of Nissan's car designers at the UK studio
The Micra EV conpcetcarries an aerodynamic design with sporty characteristics of a racing car
The gray paint with textured finish gives impression that it has been carved from a single piece of metal
The Nissan Micra EV concept gets round-shaped LED headlights
The taillights too get similar treatment. The allow wheel design is sporty as well
The interior of the Mira EV concept is a futuristic mix of a regular car and a racing car