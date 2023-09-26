Nissan Micra gets a massive makeover in electric concept avatar

Published Sep 26, 2023

Nissan has showcased a concept electric car based on the Micra

Micra-based Concept 20-23 was showcased to commemorate 20th anniversary of Nissan's design centre in UK

The Micra EV concept, which is likely to go into production in 2025, comes with scissor doors

It has been designed and developed at the Nissan Design Europe studio in London

It bears the 20-23 marking on it as a mark of Nissan's car designers at the UK studio

The Micra EV conpcetcarries an aerodynamic design with sporty characteristics of a racing car

The gray paint with textured finish gives impression that it has been carved from a single piece of metal

The Nissan Micra EV concept gets round-shaped LED headlights

The taillights too get similar treatment. The allow wheel design is sporty as well

The interior of the Mira EV concept is a futuristic mix of a regular car and a racing car
