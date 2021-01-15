Work from wherever in Nissan's NV350 Office Pod concept

Tired of working from your home? Nissan has a delightful solution. The company's latest concept car takes working from home to a new level. You can work from anywhere. You can choose to take your van to any destination, and with all the office comfort required. Unveiled at the virtual 2021 Tokyo Auto Salon, the NV350 Office Pod Concept is based on Nissan's NV350 Caravan.

The business van has been combined with an office pod, allowing professionals to work at their favourite spots. The exterior of the vehicle features front and rear over fenders and body graphics, giving it a complete office-like look.

Inside, there is an office stored inside a van. There is a desk and a chair, both of which neatly fit in the back of the caravan. But when sitting inside gets boring, you can choose to slide the office out of the back door of the van. The chair and table can easily slide out of the vehicle, to create a more spacious and open space. One can also enjoy the view outside while working.

A couple of steps can be placed next to the sliding door, making going in and out of the Office Pod easy. There is also a kettle for tea or coffee, making the space comfortable for working in every way.

The roof top deck of the Nissan concept

How about lunch breaks though? Nissan has thought about that too. There is a luxurious roof balcony that can be accessed from the van room so that one can relax between work.