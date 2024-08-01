Nissan X-Trail launched at 49.9 lakh, will rival Toyota Fortuner & MG Gloster

Nissan Motor India has launched its flagship SUV, the X-Trail in the Indian market at ₹49.92 lakh ex-showroom. The SUV comes as a Completely Built Unit and will be sold in just a single variant. Nissan X-Trail returns to the Indian market after almost a decade. The bookings of the X-Trail have already opened for a token amount of ₹1 lakh. A total of 150 units of X-Trails are already in India ready to be dispatched.

Nissan X-Trail: Colours

Nissan X-Trail will be available in three exterior colour choices. These include Diamond Black, Champagne Silver and Pearl White.

Nissan X-Trail: Engine and gearbox

Nissan offers a single engine option for the X-Trail, featuring a 1.5-litre three-cylinder petrol unit paired with a 12V mild-hybrid system. The engine is equipped with variable compression and a turbocharger, and is mated to a CVT automatic transmission, delivering 160 bhp of power and 300 Nm of peak torque. The vehicle offers three drive modes - Eco, Standard, and Sport, as well as fuel efficiency features such as an auto start/stop system. Unlike some competitors, the X-Trail is only available in a front-wheel drive powertrain.

Nissan X-Trail: Dimensions

The X-Trail is a three-row sport utility vehicle designed to accommodate up to seven passengers. Its dimensions are 4,680 mm in length, 1,840 mm in width, and 1,725 mm in height. The vehicle features a wheelbase of 2,705 mm and offers a ground clearance of 210 mm. Standard equipment includes 20-inch alloy wheels. When compared to the Fortuner, Gloster, and Skoda Kodiaq, the X-Trail is relatively smaller in size.

Nissan X-Trail features

The Nissan X-Trail is set to be outfitted with LED headlamps that have DRLs, a dual-pane panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control, an electronic parking brake with auto-hold, cruise control, speed limiter, and a 360-degree camera. Furthermore, the SUV will be equipped with an 8-inch infotainment system that supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, a 12.3-inch digital instrument console, front and rear parking sensors, keyless entry, multiple drive modes, wireless charging, and various other features.

