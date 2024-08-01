Nissan X-Trail India launch today: Live and latest updates

Once upon a time, when SUVs were a niche body type mostly meant only for the select few who could afford it, Nissan X-Trail was a key competitor in the Indian vehicle market. But that was well over two decades ago and not only has the competition heated up by several degrees since, the Indian car buyer has also evolved into a far more aware, far more aspirational buyer. And these are factors that the fourth-generation Nissan X-Trail is banking on as it gets set for its official launch in the country today. With the likes of Toyota Fortuner and MG Gloster - among others - in its sight, the 2024 X-Trail is making a comeback with a bag packed with a whole lot of promises.