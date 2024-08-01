Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

Search
HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News Nissan X Trail India Launch Today: Live And Latest Updates
LIVE UPDATES

Nissan X-Trail India launch today: Live and latest updates

By: Paarth Khatri
Updated on: 01 Aug 2024, 10:14 AM
Follow us on:
  • Nissan X-Trail makes its India comeback and will be the second offering from the Japanese carmaker, after Magnite sub-compact SUV.
Nissan Motor will officially announce the price of the X-Trail SUV in India on August 1. The SUV is making a comeback to India after nearly a decade and aims to take on large SUVs like Toyota Fortuner, MG Gloster and even the likes of Skoda Kodiaq and Hyundai Tucson.

Once upon a time, when SUVs were a niche body type mostly meant only for the select few who could afford it, Nissan X-Trail was a key competitor in the Indian vehicle market. But that was well over two decades ago and not only has the competition heated up by several degrees since, the Indian car buyer has also evolved into a far more aware, far more aspirational buyer. And these are factors that the fourth-generation Nissan X-Trail is banking on as it gets set for its official launch in the country today. With the likes of Toyota Fortuner and MG Gloster - among others - in its sight, the 2024 X-Trail is making a comeback with a bag packed with a whole lot of promises.

01 Aug 2024, 10:14 AM IST

Did you know?

The first-generation Nissan X-Trail was showcased to the world at the Paris Auto Show back in 2000. Yes, Y2K was very real thing then and so was T30 series X-Trail. At a time when hardly anyone knew what social media is, X-Trail quickly found favour. The SUV hit production lines in October of the same year and sales in Japan began a month later. The SUV would then quickly make way to foreign shores as well, with the UK and Australian market welcoming it by October of 2001.

01 Aug 2024, 09:34 AM IST

Nissan X-Trail bookings and delivery timeline

While we will know the official pricing of Nissan X-Trail later today, bookings for the SUV were opened last month. Nissan has also confirmed that delivery of X-Trail will begin shortly after the price announcement. So, what do you reckon the price tag would be like? Our guesses are here…

01 Aug 2024, 09:17 AM IST

Nissan X-Trail on comeback trail

The X-Trail has been a popular model in several global markets. Often applauded for its robust build and impressive drive capabilities, the Nissan SUV has been around since the turn of the millennium, selling in countries like Japan, Thailand, Philippines, Taiwan, Australia and as far as in the UK too. It was also available to Indian buyers in times gone by but demand was relatively low, a key factor that resulted in it being nixed. But times have changed and so has the market. And customers too. The SUV segment as a whole is growing while sub segments are faring well too. Can X-Trail 2.0 be a success story in India?

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
UPCOMING
Nissan Sunny 2024
Engine Icon1498.0 cc FuelType IconDiesel
₹ 8.50 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
UPCOMING
Nissan Juke
Engine Icon998.0 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 10 - 15 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
UPCOMING
Nissan Leaf
₹ 30 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
UPCOMING
Nissan Qashqai
Engine Icon998.0 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 25 - 30 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Nissan Magnite
Engine Icon999 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 6 - 11.11 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
UPCOMING
Nissan X-Trail
Engine Icon1498 cc
₹ 26 - 32 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
First Published Date: 01 Aug 2024, 09:24 AM IST