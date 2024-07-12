Nissan X-Trail SUV, set for India launch, revealed. Check features

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Jul 12, 2024

Nissan Motor has released teaser video of the X-Trail SUV ahead of launch

The video confirms a large floating touchscreen infotainment screen to be offered with the X-Trail SUV

The video also confirms the SUV will get a dual-pane panoramic sunroof

Nissan may also equip the X-Trail SUV with ADAS technology as hinted in the video

 Check product page

The X-Trail will also get wireless charging, electronic parking brake among other features

Nissanwill officially unveil the SUV later this month with expected launch around the festive season

It is likely to get a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine that can generate 201 bhp and 305 Nm

It is expected to get a CVT gearbox and all-wheel drive system as well

The X-Trail SUV will take on Toyota Fortuner and MG Gloster in the large SUV space when launched
It could also rival this SUV which recently scored 5-star safety rating at global crash test
Click Here