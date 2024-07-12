Nissan X-Trail SUV, set for India launch, revealed. Check features

Nissan Motor has released teaser video of the X-Trail SUV ahead of launch
The video confirms a large floating touchscreen infotainment screen to be offered with the X-Trail SUV
The video also confirms the SUV will get a dual-pane panoramic sunroof
Nissan may also equip the X-Trail SUV with ADAS technology as hinted in the video
The X-Trail will also get wireless charging, electronic parking brake among other features
Nissanwill officially unveil the SUV later this month with expected launch around the festive season
It is likely to get a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine that can generate 201 bhp and 305 Nm
It is expected to get a CVT gearbox and all-wheel drive system as well
The X-Trail SUV will take on Toyota Fortuner and MG Gloster in the large SUV space when launched