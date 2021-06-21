Top Sections
Home > Auto > Cars > Nissan starts export of 'Made-in-India' Magnite to three foreign markets
Nissan Magnite units meant for export line up at a port for transfer.

Nissan starts export of 'Made-in-India' Magnite to three foreign markets

1 min read . 03:56 PM IST HT Auto Desk

  • Nissan says it has manufactured 15,010 units of Magnite till May end.
  • Nissan Magnite is making its way to markets like Nepal, Indonesia and South Africa.

Nissan India on Monday announced it has started exporting Magnite sub-compact SUVs to three international markets and that it had produced 15 ,010 units of Magnite since production began last year and till end of May this year.

Of the 15 ,010 units produced at the facility near Chennai , Nissan has informed that 13 ,790 units were for the domestic market while 1 ,220 units are for exports to countries like Nepal , Indonesia and South Africa. Magnite , as per Nissan India , has found initial success in Nepal with 2 ,292 bookings made within the first 30 days of the vehicle being launched here.

(Also read: How much will it cost to subscribe a Nissan Magnite? City-wise breakup explained)

Nissan Magnite has been well received in India and has a waiting time for orders placed. Launched early December of last year , it was the most affordable sub-compact SUV at the time and while it continues to face a whole lot of very intense competition , continues to rake in numbers.

In many ways , Magnite has also been seen as a make-or-break product for Nissan which also offers Kicks and cars under the Datsun brand. The decision to enter the lucrative sub-compact SUV space may have been triggered by the traction witnessed in this segment. While some of the rivals here are offered with both diesel and petrol engine options , Magnite comes with petrol and turbo-petrol engines. Customers may choose from a manual or an automatic transmission unit.

Nissan has repeatedly underlined that it is trying to expand its sales and post-sales network in the country and recently started offerings its vehicles, Magnite included , on a subscription-based model as well.

