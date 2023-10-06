Nissan to launch Magnite with this new automatic gearbox. Check details

Published Oct 06, 2023

Nissan Magnite EZShift, to be offered in four variants, will be launched on October 12

The EZShift variants of the Magnite SUV will be offered with an AMT gearbox

The AMT gearbox will be the second automatic transmission offered with the SUV besides the CVT unit

The new AMT gearbox will be offered in five variants and come mated to Nissan's 1.0-litre petrol engine

Nissan Motor has not officially revealed the fuel efficiency figures of the EZShift variants yet

However, expect the Magnite EZShift to offer around 20 kmpl of mileage, slightly more than the CVT unit

In terms of design, the EZShift variants will have no changes other than the badging at the rear

The interior too remains identical to the standard versions of the Magnite SUV

The Magnite EZShift will take on Renault Kiger's 1.0-litre AMNT variants when launched
