Nissan Magnite Kuro SUV to launch tomorrow: Price expectation

Nissan Motor is all set to launch the Magnite Kuro edition tomorrow, October 7. The carmaker had opened the bookings for the Magnite Kuro at ₹11,000 last month. Wrapped in an all-black exterior and interior theme, Magnite Kuro will basically be the black edition of one of the most affordable SUVs in India. Kuro is a Japanese word which means Black in English. The carmaker recently unveiled the Magnite Kuro edition revealing its design and features ahead of the launch.

Nissan Magnite Kuro, based on the XV trim of the SUV, will be available in four variants. All of them will have similar glossy black exterior colour scheme. The Magnite Kuro will get blacked out grille, skid plates, bumpers, headlight accents, door handles and roof rails painted in black. The only chrome on the exterior is the Nissan and Magnite badgings at the front and rear. The alloy wheels will come with red calipers offering some colour relief from black. Overall, there are no design changes in the Magnite Kuro edition.

The all-black theme continues inside the cabin as well. The dashboard, centre console, seats and upholstery has the monotone. Some of the elements inside the cabin have been given piano-black treatment for more premium look. The feature-list remains similar with an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, digital driver display, wireless charging among others.

There are no changes under the hood of the Magnite Kuro edition either. Nissan will continue to offer the same 1.0-litre petrol and 1.0-litre turbo petrol units that power the standard versions of the SUV. The naturally-aspirated petrol motor is capable of generating 71 bhp of power and 96 Nm of peak torque. The turbo petrol engine can churn out around 99 bhp of power and 152 Nm of peak torque.

As far as price of the Magnite Kuro is concerned, expect it to start around ₹7.50 lakh (ex-showroom). The standard variants of the Magnite SUV is offered at a starting price of ₹6 lakh (ex-showroom). The top-spec variant of the SUV costs ₹10.86 lakh (ex-showroom). While there are no direct rivals for Magnite Kuro, it is likely to take on the Renault Kiger SUV's Urban Knight special edition launched last month.

