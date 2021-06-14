Home > Auto > News > Nissan Magnite now available through CSD stores. Check full rate list here

Nissan India on Monday announced that its entire fleet of vehicles, including Magnite and those under the Datsun brand, will now be availble through Canteen Store Departments (CSD). Defense personnel can opt for any of these vehicles at CSD approved applicable discounts and through CSD depots across the country.

The cars under Nissan and Datsun brand available through CSD stores include Magnite , Kicks, Go and redi-Go. Nissan further informs that the process of buying cars for CSD benefeciaries is online and that this includes selection of vehicle, uploading dealer documents, canteen card, KYC and payment transfer details.

Eligible customers from the defense force can log on to Nissan's digital platform and book their desired vehicle online while availing the CSD offers by informing the dealership. Payment may also be made at the dealerships after the due online process is completed.

Nissan Magnite under CSD offers start at 4.82 lakh for the base XE variant and goes up to 8.20 lakh for the XV with CVT.

 INR prices for CSD customers - June, 2021
MAGNITE MT XE BS VI4,82,306
MAGNITE MT XL BS VI5,27,074
MAGNITE MT XV BS VI5,88,853
MAGNITE MT XV PREMIUM BS VI6,66,748
 MAGNITE MT XL TURBO BS VI6,13,144
MAGNITE MT XV TURBO BS VI6,74,923
MAGNITE MT XV PREMIUM TURBO BS VI7,43,864
MAGNITE TURBO CVT XL BS VI6,90,260
MAGNITE TURBO CVT XV BS VI7,52,040
MAGNITE TURBO CVT XV PREMIUM BS VI8,20,981
 INR prices for CSD customers - June, 2021
GO T CVT5,33,080
GO Plus T5,05,433
 redi GO A3,28,005
redi-GO T3,52,963
redi-GO T(O)3,82,628
redi-GO T (O) 1.0L3,99,050
redi-GO T (O) 1.0L AMT4,18,324
GO T4,83,341
GO Plus T CVT5,76,582
KICKS XV Premium 1.3 Turbo CVT12,83,287
KICKS XV 1.3 TURBO10,58,257
KICKS XV Premium 1.3 Turbo11,39,150
KICKS XV Premium (O) Dualtone 1.3 TURBO12,42,516
KICKS XV 1.58,80,587

Magnite was launched in December of last year and has mostly fared well in the Indian market. At launch, it was the most affordable sub-compact SUV in the country. There has been a significant wait time for the vehicle although Nissan had previously added a third shift at the manufacturing facility near Chennai.

