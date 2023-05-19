Nissan Magnite GEZA Edition coming soon, gets 9-inch HD screen, JBL speakers

Copyright © HT Media Limited
Nissan Magnite GEZA Special Edition is all set for its launch in the Indian car market and brings with it the promise of an enhanced feature list that is primarily targeted at elevating the travel experience inside the sub-compact SUV from the Japanese company.
Bookings for the Magnite GEZA Special Edition were officially opened on Friday for an amount of ₹11,000 and its official launch will take place on May 26 when the pricing structure is announced. Magnite at present starts at ₹6 lakh (ex-showroom).