Nissan Magnite GEZA Edition coming soon, gets 9-inch HD screen, JBL speakers

Nissan Magnite GEZA Special Edition is all set for its launch in the Indian car market and brings with it the promise of an enhanced feature list that is primarily targeted at elevating the travel experience inside the sub-compact SUV from the Japanese company.

By: Shubhodeep Chakravarty
Updated on: 19 May 2023, 11:21 AM
File photo: Nissan Magnite was first launched in India in December of 2020.

Bookings for the Magnite GEZA Special Edition were officially opened on Friday for an amount of 11,000 and its official launch will take place on May 26 when the pricing structure is announced. Magnite at present starts at 6 lakh (ex-showroom).

First Published Date: 19 May 2023, 11:21 AM IST
