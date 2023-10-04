Nissan Magnite Kuro Edition is here. Check out what's new

Nissan has revealed Magnite's Kuro Edition
The Kuro Edition comes with several cosmetic upgrades
The theme for Kuro Edition is black.
So, the alloys, roof rails, front grille, skid plate, headlamp finisher and door handles are finished in black.
The interior gets roof liner, sun visor, dashboard, door trim, steering wheel, AC vents, pillars and door handles in black.
The new Kuro Edition is based on XV Upper. However, there are some new features on offer as well.
The Magnite Kuro Edition comes with an Around View Monitor, rear AC vents, wireless charger, wider IRVM, themed floor mats and an arm rest for the front occupants
Apart from the new Kuro badge on the front fender, the boot gets a black tail gate garnish
The bookings of the Magnite Kuro Edition are already open
The special version is expected to be launched soon in the Indian market.