Nissan Magnite Kuro Edition is here. Check out what's new

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Oct 04, 2023

Nissan has revealed Magnite's Kuro Edition

The Kuro Edition comes with several cosmetic upgrades

The theme for Kuro Edition is black.

So, the alloys, roof rails, front grille, skid plate, headlamp finisher and door handles are finished in black.

The interior gets roof liner, sun visor, dashboard, door trim, steering wheel, AC vents, pillars and door handles in black.

The new Kuro Edition is based on XV Upper. However, there are some new features on offer as well.

The Magnite Kuro Edition comes with an Around View Monitor, rear AC vents, wireless charger, wider IRVM, themed floor mats and an arm rest for the front occupants

Apart from the new Kuro badge on the front fender, the boot gets a black tail gate garnish

The bookings of the Magnite Kuro Edition are already open

The special version is expected to be launched soon in the Indian market.
