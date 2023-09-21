HT Auto
Nissan Magnite available with special Ganesh Chaturthi offers in these states

Nissan Motor India has announced a host of festive offers for its customers in Maharashtra and Gujarat on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. The offers will be valid for the month of September and can be availed at all authoriozed dealerships in these two states. The offers will be applicable on select variants of the Magnite sub-compact SUV.

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 21 Sep 2023, 13:57 PM
These festive offers include car accessories at lucrative prices, starting from 11,000 to 20,000, exchange bonus ranging from 20,000 to 30,000 for upgrading to a new Magnite, a three-year Prepaid Maintenance Plan (PMP) and a corporate discount of 5,000.

Additionally, customers can avail a benefit in finance scheme when opting for special financing through Nissan Renault Financial Services India (NRFSI). They get get the financing done for a low interest rate of 6.99%.

Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
₹ 4.99 - 9.90 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
In other news, Magnite is the official car of the ICC Men's World Cup 2023, that is taking place in India from October 5 to November 19. To celebrate this partnership, the company will launch the Magnite KURO Special Edition in October, bookings for which are already being accepted for a token amount of 11,000.

The special edition of Magnite will be available across specific variants: XV MT, Turbo XV MT and Turbo XV CVT. It will get a distinctive look courtesy a special badging and other special styling elements alongside the all-black exterior and interior. It will come equipped with features like 360-degree surround view camera, a centre console armrest with rear AC vents, themed floor mats and a wireless charger.

Expect the car to carry special badges across the exterior and inside the cabin in different spaces. However, the upcoming special edition model would carry the same powertrain with unchanged specifications as the standard version of the Magnite sub-compact SUV.

First Published Date: 21 Sep 2023, 13:57 PM IST
TAGS: Ganesh Chaturthi

