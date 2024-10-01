Nissan Magnite facelift interior revealed in new teaser ahead of launch

The Nissan Magnite facelift is going to be launched in the coming days on October 4, 2024, and while the automaker has been running the teaser campaign for some time, the interior of the sub-compact SUV has been revealed for the first time. This facelift will bring the Magnite its first major update since its 2020 debut. With deliveries scheduled to start on October 5, Nissan Motor India has made bookings available for ₹11,000.

The Nissan Magnite facelift launches on October 4, and the automaker has revealed a glimpse of the interior for the first time. Bookings start at ₹11

Nissan Motor India is gearing up to sell the Magnite facelift internationally. While the automaker will develop and build the Magnite in India, it will be exported to 40 nations, including those with left-hand drive standards.

Also Read : Maruti Suzuki Dzire to Kia EV9: 5 upcoming cars and SUVs to launch in October

The Nissan Magnite is expected to arrive with several cosmetic updates, and while glimpses of the exterior have been shared over social media as part of the teaser campaign, this is the first time the automaker revealed the interior, at least the front row of the cabin.

Nissan Magnite facelift: What are the interior updates?

The cabin of the Magnite facelift is going to come with a similar layout to that of the outgoing model will feature a new two-tone seat upholstery.

The image shows that the Magnite facelift’s dashboard will carry over much of the same layout that is found in the outgoing model. The AC vents are virtually the same and so is the entire centre console layout with the HVAC controls. The steering wheel appears to be slightly updated with thinner spokes, and the front centre armrest has been left untouched. The Magnite facelift will bring a new two-tone upholstery for the seats and a new tan finish for the cabin.

The Nissan Magnite facelift is expected to bring a larger nine-inch infotainment touchscreen that will feature wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. A seven-inch digital cluster is potentially going to be made available for the driver and the car will further feature wireless charging functionality. A new single-pane electric sunroof is going to be available alongside an integrated air purifier.

Nissan Magnite facelift: What are the powertrain updates?

As far as engine options are concerned, the Nissan Magnite is not going to go through any changes. The current model comes with the option between a naturally aspirated unit and a turbocharged one, with both being built as 1.0-litre three-cylinder units.

Also Read : Don't want to wait for the Nissan Magnite facelift? Here's five SUVs to consider

The naturally aspirated engine produces 71 bhp and 96 Nm of torque and may be paired with either a five-speed manual or a five-speed automatic transmission. The turbo-petrol engine produces 98 bhp and 160 Nm of torque, and it may be paired with either the manual or CVT transmission.

Nissan Magnite facelift: What are the expected safety features?

The Magnite facelift is expected to include six airbags and all of the current model's safety features. The Magnite's safety features include ABS with EBD, ESC, and rear parking sensors. Traction control, a surround view monitor, hill start aid, and TPMS will be carried over to the updated model.

Nissan claims that the Magnite facelift will bring 20 first-in-segment and over 55 active and passive safety features, but feature lists have not been shared as of yet. Teasers indicate that the SUV will bring some level of ADAS with lane driving aids, which the automaker is yet to confirm.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: