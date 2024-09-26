Don't want to wait for the Nissan Magnite facelift? Here's five SUVs to consider

The Nissan Magnite has been the primary source of revenue for the Japanese automotive giant in the Indian market, and the sub-compact SUV is going to be revived with a facelift. Ahead of the official launch date of October 4, Nissan has dropped a teaser that hints at the updated look and offers a glimpse of the new alloy wheels.

With the Magnite facelift, Nissan Motor India is gearing up to sell the model globally. While the automaker will design and manufacture it in India, the Magnite will be exported across 40 nations, including those with standardised left-hand driving. The car is positioned in to the sub-compact SUV segment alongside several formidable alternatives that offer stiff competition in the market. If you are in the market for the Nissan Magnite, here are five rival SUVs for you to consider: