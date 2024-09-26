HT Auto
Don't want to wait for the Nissan Magnite facelift? Here's five SUVs to consider

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 26 Sep 2024, 18:00 PM
  • Mahindra XUV 3XO, Kia Sonet, and the Hyundai Venue are among great alternative options to the Nissan Magnite.
Nissan Magnite GEZA
Nissan Motor India is gearing up to launch the updated Magnite for the Indian market on October 4. The Japanese automaker has stated that it is going to export the sub-compact SUV out of India to 40 nations, even those with left-hand driving.
The Nissan Magnite has been the primary source of revenue for the Japanese automotive giant in the Indian market, and the sub-compact SUV is going to be revived with a facelift. Ahead of the official launch date of October 4, Nissan has dropped a teaser that hints at the updated look and offers a glimpse of the new alloy wheels. 

With the Magnite facelift, Nissan Motor India is gearing up to sell the model globally. While the automaker will design and manufacture it in India, the Magnite will be exported across 40 nations, including those with standardised left-hand driving. The car is positioned in to the sub-compact SUV segment alongside several formidable alternatives that offer stiff competition in the market. If you are in the market for the Nissan Magnite, here are five rival SUVs for you to consider:  

1 Maruti Suzuki Brezza
Maruti Suzuki Brezza
Engine
1,462 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Transmission
Automatic
The Brezza is Maruti Suzuki's best-selling sub compact SUV and priced between 8.34 lakh (ex-showroom) and 14.14 lakh (ex-showroom), and it comes in both petrol and CNG variants. The 1.5-litre petrol unit makes 102 bhp and 137 Nm of torque and is available with the choice between a five-speed manual gearbox or a six-speed torque-converter. The 1.5-litre CNG engine makes 87 bhp and 122 Nn of torque and comes limited to the manual gearbox. The Maruti Suzuki Brezza comes equipped with six airbags and ESP, as well as a 360-degree camera, auto-dimming IRVM, and cruise control, among other safety features. The Brezza also gets fitted with an electric sunroof, a nine-inch infotainment display, a driver's HUD, wireless charging, ambient lighting, auto climate settings, and a cooled glove box. 

2 Mahindra XUV 3XO
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Engine
1,197 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Transmission
Automatic
The Mahindra XUV 3XO replaces the XUV300 and is available with two petrol engines and one diesel unit option. All three engines can be paired with either a six-speed manual or a TCA. Mahindra has fitted the 3XO with two 10.25-inch digital displays for the driver's gauge cluster and the infotainment screen. The infotainment supports wireless Android Auto and wired Apple CarPlay. The XUV 3XO is equipped with six airbags, three-point seatbelts, and electronic stability control. The car also has Level-2 ADAS, which is based on a 360-degree surround vision camera and a front radar sensor. Additionally, the 3XO has disc brakes all around, hill hold assist, and ISOFIX mounts in the back seats.

3 Hyundai Venue
Hyundai Venue
Engine
998 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Transmission
Automatic
The Hyundai Venue, priced between 7.9 lakh (ex-showroom) and 13.5 lakh (ex-showroom), comes with three engine options, and the most recent edition of the compact SUV has 30 safety features. The Venue is available with two petrol engines, with the turbocharged 1.0-litre model having the option of a dual-clutch or manual transmission. The center console features an 8.0-inch touchscreen display for the infotainment screen, while the driver's instrument cluster is a TFT digital display. The Venue includes powered seating for the driver, two-step reclining seats for the rear occupants, a wireless charger, paddle shifters, and a cabin air purifier. Hyundai has also equipped the car with six airbags, ABS, a stability management system, and ADAS.

4 Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
Engine
998 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Transmission
Automatic
The Kia Sonet, priced between 7.9 lakh (ex-showroom) and 15.7 lakh (ex-showroom), accounts for the majority of the South Korean automaker's sales in the country. The Sonet comes with three engine options: 1.2-litre petrol, 1.0-litre turbo petrol, and 1.5-litre diesel. The Sonet comes with six airbags and standard safety features such as electronic stability control (ESC), a 360-degree camera, and hill hold assist. Kia upgraded the Sonet in 2024 with the Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS), which includes lane-keeping assistance and front collision warning. The cockpit includes two 10.25-inch infotainment and instrument displays, ambient LED lighting, and a Bose seven-speaker sound system. 

5 Maruti Suzuki Fronx
Maruti Suzuki Fronx
Engine
998 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Transmission
Automatic
The Maruti Suzuki Fronx, priced between 7.51 lakh (ex-showroom) and 13.04 lakh (ex-showroom), is part of the Indian automaker's compact SUV lineup and is a rebadged version of the Toyota Taisor with a few changes. The Fronx is powered by a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine as well as a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine seen in the Baleno RS. The vehicle's transmission options are a five-speed manual, a five-speed automated manual, and a six-speed torque converter automatic. The Fronx sports side and curtain airbags, hill hold assist, a 360-degree camera, and an ESP as safety features. The Maruti Suzuki Fronx generates 99 bhp and 150 Nm of torque. 

First Published Date: 26 Sep 2024, 18:00 PM IST

