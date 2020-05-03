New details of the upcoming 2020 Nissan Kicks BS 6 have emerged online. The leaked marketing material confirms that the company will initiate pre-bookings on May 15th.

With the new update, Nissan Kicks will trash the earlier BS 4 1.5-litre K9K dCi diesel engine and will instead use an updated BS 6 HR15 1.5-litre H4K petrol engine along with a new HR13 1.3-litre DDT which is also a gasoline burner. The latter will be the most powerful engine in the entire segment.

The BS 6 compliant HR15 1.5-litre H4K engine will push out 106 PS and 142 Nm. It will be mated to a 5-speed MT and will return 14.1 kmpl of fuel economy.

The latter (HR13 1.3-litre DDT) will be capable of churning out 156 PS and 254 Nm and will be made available with an option of either a 6-speed MT or X-tronic CVT. It will deliver up to 16.3 kmpl of fuel economy.

In terms of variants, the new BS 6 Kicks will be launched in four variants - XL, XV, XV Premium and XV Premium (O) variants. The 1.5 petrol engine will be only limited to the entry-level XL and the mid-spec XV trims. While the turbo-petrol MT/AT will be available in XV and XV Premium variants. The top-spec XV Premium (O) will be limited only to the turbo-petrol MT.

Here's the complete feature list of BS 6 complaint Nissan Kicks:

The BS 6 Kicks will get two new features - remote engine start which allows the car to start remotely using the key fob and idle start-stop.

As far as pricing goes, it is expected to start somewhere in between ₹9.75-10.00 lakh (ex-showroom).



