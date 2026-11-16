Next-gen Tata Nexon spotted testing in camouflage

Indian automaker Tata was spotted testing its next-gen sub-compact SUV, the Nexon , on Indian roads. This will be the Nexon’s first full-generation update since its debut in 2017, with the spy shots suggesting that the company has made a comprehensive overhaul to the Nexon’s exterior and interior.

Tata Motors is testing the next-generation Nexon ahead of its expected 2027 debut, featuring revised SUV styling, an upgraded cabin, new technology, ATLAS platform and updated powertrain options

2027 Tata Nexon: Expected Exterior Changes

The next-generation Nexon appears to adopt a more upright front end, a squarer overall profile and a flatter roofline. The revised proportions could potentially improve headroom for rear passengers and offer additional luggage space. The circular wheel arches, rectangular outside rear-view mirrors (ORVMs) with integrated turn indicators, as well as traditional pull-type door handles seem to have been retained. At the rear, Tata is expected to introduce revised tail lamps and a redesigned bumper, while the front fascia could receive updates to the grille, headlamps and bumper.

2027 Tata Nexon: Expected Interior and Features Changes

The cabin is expected to receive a more comprehensive redesign, with recent images indicating that the SUV could feature a slimmer digital instrument cluster alongside a larger touchscreen infotainment system. In addition, both displays are likely to receive an updated user interface and additional connected-car functions.

The familiar two-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated Tata logo appears to have been retained. However, changes to its detailing and the surrounding switchgear are possible. Other features reportedly being considered for the next-generation Nexon include a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, ambient lighting, an air purifier, and an integrated dashcam, along with a 360-degree camera system and Level 2 ADAS, which could also be introduced. However, Tata Motors has not officially confirmed the availability of these features.

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2027 Tata Nexon: Expected Platform and Powertrain Details

Interestingly, the next-gen Nexon is likely to shift to Tata Motors’ modular ATLAS platform, with the architecture designed to support multiple powertrain configurations, including internal combustion engines, CNG and electric propulsion.

Under the hood, the existing 1.2L three-cylinder turbocharged Revotron petrol engine is expected to continue, while the diesel variant could receive the newer Kryojet engine that also powers its bigger SUV sibling, the Tata Sierra.

Tata Motors has not yet revealed the launch timeline or specifications of the new-generation Nexon. However, with the SUV already undergoing road testing, its debut is anticipated sometime in 2027.

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