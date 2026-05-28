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Next-gen Hyundai Creta spotted testing in India with older model

By: Mainak Das
| Updated on: 28 May 2026, 10:39 am
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The next-generation Hyundai Creta will come with redesigned wheels, bigger dimensions, and more changes.

Hyundai Creta
The next-generation Hyundai Creta will come with redesigned wheels, bigger dimensions, and more changes. (Instagram: CarCharcha)
Hyundai Creta
The next-generation Hyundai Creta will come with redesigned wheels, bigger dimensions, and more changes.
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The Hyundai Creta, which has been dominating the mid-size SUV segment in the Indian passenger vehicle market for years, is gearing up for its biggest and most revolutionary transformation. Hyundai is working on the third generation of this widely popular midsize SUV, which is internally codenamed SX3.

A recent social media post has revealed a heavily camouflaged test mule of the upcoming next-generation Hyundai Creta. Interestingly, the small clip has shown the prototype standing alongside the 2020 Hyundai Creta. While the test mule was heavily camouflaged, a few key details of the upcoming iteration of the SUV can be figured out.

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Next-gen Hyundai Creta: Key design changes expected

As the social media clip suggests, the next-generation Hyundai Creta is expected to come bigger than the second-generation model. Likely to launch in India in 2027, the new Creta will have a bolder, more muscular and rugged appearance than the current model. It would be underpinned by the all-new and advanced Global K3 platform, which is significantly stronger compared to the current architecture.

As the video suggested, the new Creta will sport redesigned aerodynamic alloy wheels, in line with the current Kia Seltos, which was introduced in the recent past. Expect it to come in 18-inch and 19-inch sizes.

Speaking of other changes, as the video of the test mule suggested, there would be a redesigned front grille, revised LED headlamps and LED DRLs, as well as a hood. The side profile, too, is expected to receive some other changes, including a sloping roofline, while at the back, a redesigned approach for the taillights and the bumper can be expected. In a nutshell, expect the new Creta to draw inspiration from Hyundai's new global design language that is influenced by electric cars.

Next-gen Hyundai Creta: What would be powering the SUV?

Mechanically, the new Creta would retain its existing and reliable engines, including the 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol motor, a 1.5-litre Kappa turbo-petrol unit, and the segment's bestselling 1.5-litre U2 CRDi diesel engine. These would continue to be offered with manual, IVT, DCT, and torque converter automatic gearbox options. However, there is expected to be a revolutionary upgrade in the form of an all-new strong hybrid powertrain.

Hyundai would pair its 1.5-litre petrol engine with two electric motors and a small battery pack. This hybrid technology will make the car highly efficient, enabling the SUV to deliver incredible fuel economy even in heavy city traffic. The introduction of the hybrid technology will directly challenge the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 28 May 2026, 10:39 am IST

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