Mahindra BE 07 spotted testing with heavy camouflage in India

Indian automaker Mahindra was recently seen testing its upcoming electric SUV, the BE 07, with heavy camouflage. Despite the heavy camouflage, some of its exterior features stood out, and several design elements appeared close to the production-spec model. The latest test mule also provides a brief glimpse of the cabin and its expected technology features.

Mahindra BE 07 has been spotted testing with production-ready styling, triple screens and premium features. Expected in 2027, it will use INGLO architecture and 59kWh, 79kWh batteries

Mahindra BE 07: Expected Design

Despite the extensive camouflage, the latest spy images reveal several details of the BE 07’s exterior. At the front, the electric SUV appears to feature slim LED daytime running lights, which are likely to follow the C-shaped design seen on the BE 6. The main headlamps are positioned vertically below the DRLs.

The front grille area is closed off, owing to its EV origin. The lower section of the bumper incorporates air inlets to aid cooling, while two recesses could accommodate the fog lamps. The side profile reveals flush-fitting, retractable door handles, while the SUV gets aerodynamically optimised alloy wheels and sculpted body cladding around the wheel arches and along the lower portion of the doors.

The ORVMs are equipped with camera pods, indicating that the BE 07 will feature a surround-view camera system. At the rear, the prototype continues to use temporary taillight units typical of early development vehicles. The production version is expected to feature a cleaner lighting design. The rear wiper could also be concealed beneath the spoiler, while the tailgate appears to feature a prominent central bulge.

Mahindra BE 07: Expected Interior

The prototype, which was recently spotted, offers a glimpse of the cabin. Like the previous test mule, it features a triple-screen arrangement across the dashboard, suggesting that the production SUV could have a similar dashboard layout as the BE 6.

Other features expected on the production-spec BE 07 include a modern steering wheel with an illuminated ‘BE’ logo, multicolour ambient lighting and a glass roof incorporating illuminated elements.

Also Read : Mahindra Scorpio N Pick Up Live Launch And Latest Updates: Prices And Variants

Mahindra BE 07: Expected Battery Pack

The Mahindra BE 07 is expected to make its market debut in 2027. It will be based on the INGLO architecture, which also forms the foundation of models such as the BE 6, XEV 9e and XEV 9S.

The electric SUV is expected to share battery options with the BE 6, XEV 9e and XEV 9S, including 59 kWh and 79 kWh units.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

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