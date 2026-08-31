Next-gen Hyundai Tucson spotted on the road in Korea ahead of launch

The next-gen Hyundai Tucson has been spied on public roads again a week after its official reveal. Finished in a Black Pearl shade, the SUV was captured in natural daylight, offering a better look at its updated styling and proportions away from the studio environment.

Hyundai’s next-gen Tucson has been spotted again, revealing its muscular design, larger dimensions, spacious cabin and upgraded technology, including a redesigned grille, digital displays, wireless charging and fresh colour options

The latest Tucson brings a more muscular appearance while retaining the familiar SUV silhouette. Hyundai has introduced sharper detailing, a revised grille and new lighting elements as part of its latest design direction. The SUV is based on the brand’s new ‘Art of Steel’ design philosophy.

New Hyundai Tucson: Design

The new-gen Hyundai Tucson gets a redesigned Parametric Dynamic grille flanked by vertically positioned H-Edge LED daytime running lights. A slim horizontal centre lamp sits between the DRLs. The side profile features more pronounced fenders and rear doors. Not only that, but the new-gen Hyundai Tucson gets a prominent horizontal character line that runs across the body, giving the SUV a more planted and athletic stance.

At the rear, the Tucson gets three-dimensional prism-style LED tail-lamps. A slim horizontal light element mirrors the design treatment at the front, while the vertical combination lamps, prominent bumper and skid plate add to its rugged appearance.

New Hyundai Tucson: Dimensions and Cabin Space

The new-generation Tucson has grown in size compared with its predecessor. It is 4,700 mm long and 1,905 mm wide, with a wheelbase that has grown to 2,785 mm. The additional dimensions are likely to provide more cabin space and a higher level of passenger comfort.

In addition, the second-row headroom is up to 1,031 mm, and the rear door opening angle has been increased from 73 degrees to 83 degrees. This should make getting in and out of the SUV easier, as well as installing child seats more convenient.

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New Hyundai Tucson: Features

The cabin boasts a modern and open design, compared to the outgoing model. Moreover, the new-gen Tucson boasts a horizontal dashboard layout connecting the air vents and creating a wider visual appearance. A large central touchscreen takes care of infotainment and vehicle functions, while a slim digital instrument cluster sits ahead of the driver. The SUV also gets a new Double-D-cut steering wheel.

Hyundai has added several practical touches, including a card holder near the driver-side air vent, hidden storage below the palm rest and modular luggage accessories. A dual wireless charging system can also charge two smartphones simultaneously. The Tucson will be available with eight exterior colours, including five new shades, while buyers can choose from four interior colour combinations.

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