Mahindra XUV 7XO surpasses 70,000 unit sales milestone in 7 months

Indian automaker Mahindra has announced that the XUV 7XO has surpassed the 70,000-unit sales milestone in just 7 months after its launch in January 2026. The XUV 7XO is the successor to the XUV 700, with a redesigned exterior, a new cabin and more features, while retaining the powertrain options as well as the six- and seven-seater layout. The XUV 7XO competes against the Tata Safari , MG Hector Plus and the Hyundai Alcazar , among others in the Indian market.

Mahindra XUV 7XO crosses 70,000 sales in seven months, retaining strong demand with powerful petrol and diesel engines, premium features, ADAS, and six- or seven-seat configurations

Mahindra XUV 7XO: Powertrains

The Mahindra XUV 7XO is powered by two different engine options: a 2.0L four-cylinder turbocharged mStallion petrol engine producing up to 203 PS and 380 Nm of torque, and a 2.2L four-cylinder turbocharged mHawk diesel engine producing up to 185 PS and 450 Nm of torque. Both the engines are paired with either a six-speed manual or a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

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Mahindra XUV 7XO: Features

The Mahindra XUV 7XO is equipped with a slew of features, including three 12.3-inch screens on the dashboard, including a dedicated display for the front passenger, a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, ventilated second-row captain seats, a 16-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, wireless charging, a powered tailgate, dual-zone climate control and connected-car technology.

Mahindra has also equipped the SUV with Level 2 ADAS, bringing a host of driver assistance features. Safety equipment includes up to seven airbags, electronic stability control, parking sensors and a 540-degree camera, along with other active and passive safety systems.

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Mahindra XUV 7XO: Sales Milestone

The Mahindra XUV 7XO has sold over 70,000 units in India. The SUV sold 10,133 units in January, 9,112 units in February, 9,210 units in March, more than 8,500 units in April and 9,338 units in May. Not only that, but the months of June and July saw Mahindra selling more than 8,500 units and 8,233 units, respectively.

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