New Volkswagen Taigun facelift vs 2026 Renault Duster: Specification Comparison

The Volkswagen Taigun facelift has been officially unveiled in India, with prices expected to be announced later this quarter. The German carmaker’s compact SUV offering has received a substantial mid-cycle update after spending five years on our shores, much like its Czech stablemate, the Skoda Kushaq . With this, the Taigun has been renewed for the latest model year to remain aligned with market expectations.

Among its key rivals is the recently launched Renault Duster, an iconic model that helped establish the compact SUV segment when it originally debuted in 2012 and remains a household name to this day. While it was discontinued in 2022, the Duster has now returned in its third-generation avatar and brings a plethora of improvements for 2026. Let’s see how the two stack up:

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Volkswagen Taigun facelift vs 2026 Renault Duster: Powertrain and performance

The Taigun facelift carries over the same two turbo-petrol engines as before with no mechanical changes. The entry-level models get a 1.0-litre TSI three-cylinder engine that delivers 113 bhp and 178 Nm of torque, and this can be paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox, as well as a 6-speed or an 8-speed torque converter automatic. Buyers can also opt for the higher-spec 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine churning out 148 bhp and 250 Nm of torque. This is available solely with a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

The Renault Duster also carries two turbo-petrol engine options, but goes one step further with a strong hybrid variant as well. The base models get a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine with a 6-speed manual gearbox under the hood, pushing out 98 bhp and 160 Nm of torque. However, the core powertrain option is the 1.3-litre turbo-petrol unit that churns out 160 bhp and 280 Nm of torque, and it is available with both manual and DCT options. The 1.8-litre strong hybrid variant combines a petrol engine with an electric motor to deliver a combined output of around 160 bhp. While the first batch of the Duster with this power unit has already sold out, Renault will release new units around Diwali 2026.

Also Read : Hyundai Creta Summer Edition launched in India; prices start at ₹12.05 lakh

Volkswagen Taigun facelift vs 2026 Renault Duster: Features and amenities

The Taigun facelift carries a few changes inside the cabin. The infotainment system has been upgraded to a 10.1-inch unit and features a Google AI assistant. This is paired with a 10.25-inch digital cluster with turn-by-turn navigation. The SUV further treats its occupants with a sunroof as standard, with lower-spec variants featuring a single-pane sunroof, while the higher-spec models get a panoramic sunroof for an enhanced sense of openness. The steering wheel and touch-based HVAC controls remain the same as before.

The Renault Duster carries a completely reworked cabin when compared to the global-spec model. The interior features a more tech-focused layout and brings a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment with integrated Google services, alongside a 10.25-inch digital cluster. The suite of amenities has also been expanded, with higher variants offering a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats with electric adjustment, and ambient lighting.

Volkswagen Taigun facelift vs 2026 Renault Duster: Safety suite

The new Volkswagen Taigun retains its 5-star GNCAP crash test rating and carries over 40 safety features. These include six airbags, multi-collision brakes, ESC, EBD, brake assist, front and rear parking sensors, a reversing camera with dynamic guidelines, hill start assist, and a rear fog lamp, among other features.

The new Duster comes equipped with six airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control, and hill start assist as standard. Where it stands out is its Level 2 ADAS suite with features such as lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control, and blind spot monitoring. Additional equipment includes a 360-degree camera system and parking sensors.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

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