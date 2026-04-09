Hyundai Creta Summer Edition launched in India; prices start at 12.05 lakh

Hyundai Motor India has launched the new Creta Summer Edition variants, bringing additional features and creature comforts across multiple trims within the lineup. The special edition is available across the EX, EX(O), S(O), SX, and SX Premium variants, with both petrol and diesel powertrain options carried over without any changes.

The Hyundai Creta Summer Edition focuses on feature additions rather than mechanical updates. Key highlights include the introduction of a dashcam on select variants, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster from the SX variant onwards, and features such as a surround view monitor and blind-spot view monitor on the SX Premium variant.

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At the entry level, the Creta EX Summer Edition gains features such as a smart key and push-button start. Moving up, the EX(O) Summer Edition adds LED lighting elements, a rear sunshade, dual-tone steel wheels, and a rear camera with dynamic guidelines. The S(O) and S(O) Knight variants introduce a dashcam, while the SX and SX Premium trims receive additional tech upgrades, including the larger digital cluster and enhanced parking aids.

The dashcam supports multiple recording modes, including continuous driving recording, emergency event capture, and on-demand video downloads via a mobile app.

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Variant Engine Transmission Price EX Summer Edition 1.5L MPi petrol MT ₹12,05,900 1.5L diesel MT ₹13,61,900 EX(O) Summer Edition 1.5L MPi petrol MT ₹13,13,400 1.5L MPi petrol IVT ₹14,48,900 1.5L diesel MT ₹14,69,400 1.5L diesel AT ₹16,04,400 S(O) Summer Edition 1.5L MPi petrol MT ₹14,19,900 1.5L MPi petrol IVT ₹15,64,900 1.5L diesel MT ₹15,80,900 1.5L diesel AT ₹17,25,900 S(O) Knight Summer Edition 1.5L MPi petrol MT ₹14,38,400 1.5L diesel MT ₹15,99,400 SX Summer Edition 1.5L MPi petrol MT ₹15,03,600 SX Premium Summer Edition 1.5L MPi petrol MT ₹16,33,400 1.5L MPi petrol IVT ₹17,77,900 1.5L diesel MT ₹17,88,900

The Summer Edition variants are now available across Hyundai dealerships in India.

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