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Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News Hyundai Creta Summer Edition Variants Launched In India; Prices Start At 12.05 Lakh

Hyundai Creta Summer Edition launched in India; prices start at 12.05 lakh

By: Ayush Chakraborty
| Updated on: 09 Apr 2026, 12:58 pm
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  • Hyundai Motor India has launched the Creta Summer Edition in India, adding new features such as a dashcam and a 10.25-inch digital cluster across multiple variants.

Hyundai Creta Summer Edition
Hyundai has expanded the Creta lineup with Summer Edition variants, bringing additional tech and convenience features without mechanical changes
Hyundai Creta Summer Edition
Hyundai has expanded the Creta lineup with Summer Edition variants, bringing additional tech and convenience features without mechanical changes
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Hyundai Motor India has launched the new Creta Summer Edition variants, bringing additional features and creature comforts across multiple trims within the lineup. The special edition is available across the EX, EX(O), S(O), SX, and SX Premium variants, with both petrol and diesel powertrain options carried over without any changes.

The Hyundai Creta Summer Edition focuses on feature additions rather than mechanical updates. Key highlights include the introduction of a dashcam on select variants, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster from the SX variant onwards, and features such as a surround view monitor and blind-spot view monitor on the SX Premium variant.

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At the entry level, the Creta EX Summer Edition gains features such as a smart key and push-button start. Moving up, the EX(O) Summer Edition adds LED lighting elements, a rear sunshade, dual-tone steel wheels, and a rear camera with dynamic guidelines. The S(O) and S(O) Knight variants introduce a dashcam, while the SX and SX Premium trims receive additional tech upgrades, including the larger digital cluster and enhanced parking aids.

The dashcam supports multiple recording modes, including continuous driving recording, emergency event capture, and on-demand video downloads via a mobile app.

Also Read : Volkswagen Taigun facelift unveiled, gets a refreshed design and 40+ features

Variant

Engine

Transmission

Price

EX Summer Edition1.5L MPi petrolMT 12,05,900
1.5L dieselMT 13,61,900
EX(O) Summer Edition1.5L MPi petrolMT 13,13,400
1.5L MPi petrolIVT 14,48,900
1.5L dieselMT 14,69,400
1.5L dieselAT 16,04,400
S(O) Summer Edition1.5L MPi petrolMT 14,19,900
1.5L MPi petrolIVT 15,64,900
1.5L dieselMT 15,80,900
1.5L dieselAT 17,25,900
S(O) Knight Summer Edition1.5L MPi petrolMT 14,38,400
1.5L dieselMT 15,99,400
SX Summer Edition1.5L MPi petrolMT 15,03,600
SX Premium Summer Edition1.5L MPi petrolMT 16,33,400
1.5L MPi petrolIVT 17,77,900
1.5L dieselMT 17,88,900

The Summer Edition variants are now available across Hyundai dealerships in India.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 09 Apr 2026, 12:58 pm IST

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