Honda Amaze vs Hyundai Aura vs Tata Tigor: Which sub-compact sedan to pick

Honda Cars India has launched the third generation Amaze sub-compact sedan in India, which was one of the most awaited car launches in the country in 2024. With this, the Japanese carmaker has revised its competition with rivals like Maruti Suzuki Dzire , Hyundai Aura and Tata Tigor , which all sit in a segment that has been witnessing a gradual shrinking in its market share over the last couple of years, owing to the rising demand for SUVs and crossovers.

While the sub-compact sedan segment has been witnessing gradually shrinking sales numbers over the last few years, there are still some takers in this space.

Here is a quick and comprehensive comparison between the new Honda Amaze, Hyundai Aura and Tata Tigor.

Honda Amaze vs Hyundai Aura vs Tata Tigor: Price

The Honda Amaze is priced between ₹8 lakh and ₹10.90 lakh (ex-showroom). The Hyundai Aura on the other hand is priced between ₹6.48 lakh and ₹9.04 lakh (ex-showroom). The Tata Tigor comes priced between ₹6 lakh and 7.80 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Tata Tigor base variant is the most affordable one among these three, while on the top end, the Honda Amaze comes as the priciest one.

Honda Amaze vs Hyundai Aura vs Tata Tigor: Specifications

Powering the new Honda Amaze is the same 1.2-litre four-cylinder petrol engine that works under the hood of the second-generation model. This engine is available with transmission choices of a five-speed manual gearbox and a CVT. The engine churns out 88 bhp peak power and 110 Nm of maximum torque. There is no diesel or CNG powertrain option for the Amaze.

Unlike the Honda Amaze, the Hyundai Aura is available in both petrol and petrol-CNG powertrain choices. The sedan gets a 1.2-litre petrol motor that is capable of churning out 81 bhp peak power and 113.8 Nm of torque. The petrol-CNG bi-fuel version gets a CNG kit that works with the same petrol motor. For transmission duty, the sedan gets a five-speed manual gearbox, while there is an AMT on offer as well.

Like Hyundai Aura, the Tata Tigor too comes available in both petrol and petrol-CNG choices. The sedan gets energy from a 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol engine. This engine generates 84 bhp power and 113 Nm torque. Transmission options include a five-speed manual gearbox and an AMT.

