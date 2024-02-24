Tata Tigor iCNG AMT: Quick review

Tata Tigor iCNG and Tiago iCNG are the first CNG vehicles to get an automatic transmission.
The AMT is the 5-speed unit that shifts smoothly but there is head nod which is typical of AMT transmissions.
The interior is more or less the same as the standard Tigor AMT. However, it does get a CNG button and a revised instrument cluster.
There is automatic climate control, touchscreen infotainment system, multi-function steering wheel, foglamps and charging ports on offer.
The CNG can refilled through the same fuel lid that is used for petrol.
The engine is the same three-cylinder unit which does have bit of vibrations
It does lack the punch so downshifts are mandatory while overtaking.
The ride quality is pretty good for a city car and it feels composed over bad patches of road and while taking corners.
There is a decent amount of boot space left even after the CNG cylinder is placed.