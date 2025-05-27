More Range Rover limited edition trims to debut in Indian market, says MD Martin Limpert

India could see the launch of more Range Rover limited edition trims, which will be specially curated for the country, to cater to the diverse set of customers in the market. The Tata Motors-owned British luxury car brand is looking to enhance its presence here as it anticipates growth in the Indian passenger vehicle market, with the number of high-net-worth individuals expected to rise at a fast pace by the end of this decade.

Under its House of Brands positioning, Jaguar Land Rover plans to develop individual growth strategies for its four brands, which are - Jaguar, Range Rover, Discovery, and Defender, each catering to a specific audience and retail landscape. Range Rover has already announced the local manufacturing of Range Rover and Range Rover Sport in India.

In an interaction with PTI, Range Rover's global Managing Director Martin Limpert, said that the brand has been able to offer products for the Indian customers seeking value for money and localisation to a certain extent has played a key role in this strategy. The limited edition models will play a crucial role in that growth plan, revealed the top official. "At the same time, we have launched, last year for the first time, a limited edition, just for the Indian market, with the Ranthambore Edition," Limpert reportedly said.

He also added that 12 cars, built with a local context, were sold within one week as customers liked the concept. "Customers appreciated the fact that we are building a context with the Indian market. We have that experience in other markets as well. So, we want to build more on this that we really build vehicles, either limited editions, small collector series for the Indian market," Limpert stated, while further adding that the company wants to build more variants and customer-specific vehicles for the Indian market.

Limpert further noted that the brand enjoys a great reputation in India. "We want to build on this equity. We want to further sharpen that positioning as part of the House of Brands strategy for the next level of success in the Indian market," he reportedly said, while noting that the auto company recognises the fact that there is a big growth opportunity in the Indian market. "It's a big market, obviously 1.5 plus billion people. I think 65 per cent of the people are younger than 35, so going forward, there's an opportunity for us to grow with those people, the working population, the wealth that is increasing," Limpert said.

With the Indian economy growing by seven per cent annually, he said that it comes as an opportunity in the market. "How do we tap the opportunity, beyond building brand equity, to build a proposition that is attractive in the market. This is where we made the decisions of local manufacturing," he stated. He also said that with the locally manufactured products in its portfolio, India sales for Range Rover and Range Rover Sport increased by 2.5 times. "So, we, of course, are investigating what should be our future strategy, we are understanding the growth opportunity in the market. We know the high net worth individuals, which are around nine lakh, can grow to 12 lakh by the end of the decade. So, there's a market for us," Limpert said.

