Mini bitten by SUV bug, likely to make a true-blue offroader

British iconic luxury car manufacturer under the BMW Group is among the few automakers in the world that is yet to introduce an off-roader. However, that might change soon. The carmaker is reportedly mulling the idea of launching a true-blue SUV that will be capable of hardcore offroading. Carbuzz has reported quoting Mini of the Americas Vice President Michael Petyon saying that an off-road focused Mini Countryman could be coming soon.

Over the last couple of years, SUVs have been witnessing an ever-increasing demand and sales across the world. Consumers prefer boxy and tough-looking SUVs more than small hatchbacks or stylish and comfortable sedans. This has propelled a massive shift in product strategy in the global automobile industry, forcing some automakers to launch SUVs, which were traditionally against SUVs. These include Bentley, Rolls Royce, Lamborghini, Maserati and Ferrari. This strategy has paid off for these automakers by boosting their revenue and sales numbers significantly. It seems that Mini too has been influenced by the trend and now is planning to launch its own true-blue offroad-worthy SUV in the form of an upgraded version of Countryman.

Is a true-blue Mini SUV really in offing?

Mini has a very rich history in stage rallies. Hence, we may see the automaker bringing an upgraded Countryman with some off-road focused technologies like hill-descent control, bigger and wider tyres, additional ground clearance etc. However, a fully-grown SUV from the automaker is unlikely. In that case, we may see a modified iteration of the Mini Countryman All4 Uncharted Edition that debuted last year.

Expect the upgraded Mini Countryman to come with an all-wheel drive system as standard. Also, the car will come drawing energy from a 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine capable of churning out about 240 bhp peak power. Further, it would get a modified suspension setup, some skid plates etc., which altogether will enable it to tackle the rough road challenges, at least to some extent.

