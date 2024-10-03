MG Windsor EV bookings open: How can you book one?

Bookings for MG Windsor EV are open now on MG Motor India's online website and MG dealerships. The booking amount has been set to ₹11,000 with deliveries commencing on October 12. The new Windsor EV slots right in between the Comet EV and ZS EV . With its third electric vehicle, JSW Motor India wants to take some market share from Tata Motors which is currently leading the EV segment in the Indian market.

How to book MG Windsor EV?

The process of booking the MG Windsor EV is pretty straight forward. The customer just needs to visit the online website and click on ‘Book Now’. Once you are logged in with your phone number and OTP, you will be able to choose variants and exterior colour. The customer also needs to enter their PIN code, choose a dealership and fill in their personal details. The final step is to make the payment.

