MG Astor gets a price hike of up to 38,000 on select variants

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 14 Jun 2024, 18:41 PM
  • The MG Astor Sharp Pro and Savvy Pro have seen a price hike of 31,800 and 38,000 respectively, while prices for the base variant remain unchanged.
The 2024 MG Astor is now more expensive by up to ₹38,000 on select variants
The 2024 MG Astor is now more expensive by up to ₹38,000 on select variants

MG Motor India has revised prices for the Astor compact SUV by up to 38,000 on select variants. The MG Astor starts from 9.98 lakh (ex-showroom) with prices for the base variant unchanged. The Astor Sharp Pro and Savvy Pro have seen a price hike of 31,800 and 38,000 respectively. The compact SUV is sold in six variants - Sprint, Shine, Select, Smart, Sharp Pro and Savvy Pro.

MG Motor India has been updating prices across its lineup. The company recently revised prices on the Hector and Hector Plus by up to 30,000. Meanwhile, the MG Comet EV, which is the brand’s most accessible offering also witnessed a price revision. There are no mechanical updates with the price hike and the SUV continues to be available with the 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol and 1.3-litre turbocharged petrol engines. Transmission options include a 5-speed manual, a 6-speed manual and a CVT torque converter.

Also Read : MG Hector and Hector Plus prices increased on top variants. Check new prices

MG could bring a comprehensively updated variant of the Astor to the market in the coming months
MG could bring a comprehensively updated variant of the Astor to the market in the coming months

The MG Astor has been a strong seller for the company, especially against rivals such as the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota UC Hyryder, Honda Elevate, VW Taigun and Skoda Kushaq. The crowded compact SUV segment has several players and the Astor manages to stand out with its premium cabin, comfortable ride and an extensive set of features.

That said, MG is gearing up to bring a comprehensive upgrade to the Astor. The facelifted model was spotted undisguised recently revealing a styling overhaul over the outgoing model. The design updates will give the Astor a new look, while the cabin will also get new features and revised upholstery, among other upgrades. MG is unlikely to change the powertrain options with the facelifted model.

Also Read : MG Motor to launch Astor facelift soon? New SUV called VS spotted in India

MG also retails the ZS EV in India, which is essentially the electric version based on the MG Astor. That said, the electric SUV gets a completely different positioning and competes against the BYD Atto3, Mahindra XUV400 and will soon take on the upcoming Tata Curvv EV.

First Published Date: 14 Jun 2024, 18:41 PM IST
