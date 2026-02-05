Copyright © HT Media Limited
Mercedes-Benz V-Class debuts in India on March 3

By: Ryan Paul Massey
Updated on: 05 Feb 2026, 12:02 pm
  • Mercedes-Benz will bring the V-Class back in India on March 3 to compete with rivals in the segment.

Mercedes-Benz has released teaser images of the V-Class.
Mercedes-Benz is all set to launch its new V-Class luxury MPV in India on March 3. Earlier discontinued in 2022, the Mercedes-Benz V-Class will be unveiled in Mumbai. In the Indian automotive space, the luxury MPV will contend directly against rivals such as the Toyota Vellfire and the Lexus LM.

The V-Class, a model which targets the business and luxury audience, offers seating for up to 6 people with multiple luxurious amenities. With multiple new offerings being introduced in the segment, the German carmaker too has taken the call to jump on the trend bandwagon.

Mercedes-Benz V-Class: History in India

Previously, the V-Class was introduced in the Indian markets in 2019, starting at a price of 68.40 lakh, going up to 1.1 crore for the Elite. It featured a 2.0-litre turbo-diesel engine that produced 163hp and 380Nm of torque.

Also Read : Customised Mercedes V-Class for Hrithik Roshan is a palace on wheels

Mercedes-Benz V-Class: What to expect?

The new V-Class retains its elongated MPV silhouette but now gets a much fresher appearance. The larger grille with an illuminated surround, sharper LED headlights, and more aggressive bumpers enhance its appeal to luxury-segment buyers. The side profile showcases a new alloy wheel design, available in 17 to 19 inches. At the rear too, there are subtle cosmetic updates, including a slightly revised tail lamp design and windscreen detailing. Overall, the V-Class now appears more handsome and attractive than before.

The upcoming Mercedes-Benz V-Class will get refreshed styling.

Also Read : Mercedes-Benz S-Class: What’s new in the 2027 update

Interior updates are more pronounced, with a new layout that aligns with the Mercedes-Benz lineup. The expansive, flowing dashboard looks premium and visually soothing. It now features dual integrated displays. New onboard elements include a redesigned steering wheel, sleeker AC vents, and a continuous ambient lighting strip. While retaining the floating centre console with climate and infotainment controls, it now has a refreshed look.

Other key details about the luxury MPV are expected to be revealed on the day of the unveil.

First Published Date: 05 Feb 2026, 12:02 pm IST
